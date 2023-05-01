If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tastemakers like Oprah Winfrey and Gordon Ramsay can’t get enough HexClad cookware. And the celeb-loved brand just dropped another innovative kitchen tool that will really punch up the flavor profile of all your meals. The HexClad HexMill salt grinder is the new cooking game-changer you didn’t know you needed, and it’s amazingly already on sale for 35 percent off.

The HexMill Salt Grinder will let you take full control of your recipe seasoning. Made of solid-milled aluminum with a chic gunmetal finish, it offers 10 precise grind settings so you can choose from coarse (perfect for steaks) to super fine (fantastic for popcorn and salads). It also uses burr grinder — just like the best coffee grinders — to give you maximum speed and consistency.

Easily refillable thanks to a button-enabled quick-release cap, the bottom cap lets you pre-grind when needed and keeps salt residue off your countertops. Its aluminum body is built to last and preserve freshness, while the interior ceramic components prevent corrosion; and, in case of you ever have any damage, HexClad offers a lifetime warranty on all parts.

Plus, the chic gunmetal finish and hexagonal shape make it a stunning tabletop accessory that is also functional.

HexMill Salt Grinder

Image: Hexclad.

HexMill Salt Grinder

The Hexclad Salt Grinder is the perfect complement to the brand’s Pepper Grinder, which launched in January 2023 and is so popular it’s often sold out.

“The salt grinder is a real game changer for the home cook,” raved a recent review. “The salt grinder was just as great as the pepper grinder we already had. What a game changer it is! It is so easy to use and with the options for size of grind it makes cooking a breeze. 5 stars for sure!” Related story Oprah's Favorite HexClad Cookware Is Having a Huge Mother's Day Sale & You Can Save Almost 50% on Their Best-Selling Set

Another lucky customer who also has both the pepper mill and the salt mill shared that “both are outstanding and work so well” in his review. “I don’t have to make 25 to 30 grinds to get the seasoning on the food,” he wrote. “They are a superior product, and I will buy them for my family for Christmas and birthdays.”

Ooooh, wouldn’t you love to get this sexy kitchen tool as a gift? Someone invite him to the next White Elephant party ASAP. But, shush, don’t tell his Mom about this salt grinder. We think maybe she’s getting one for Mother’s Day!