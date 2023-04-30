Liv Tyler Adores This French Drugstore Brand’s Cream That Shoppers Say Is a ‘Treasure’ for Revitalizing Dull Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If the Queen of never-ending chicness and coolness Liv Tyler likes it, then it must be something good!

The Wildling star previously did a video with Vogue for their “Beauty Secrets” video, showing them every step in her 25-step self-care and beauty routine, including her go-to creams. When discussing the beloved Avene cream, she said, “I really like this. It’s called Avene, a French pharmacy moisturizer. I use this a lot on set when they’re doing my makeup, [because] it’s good for under makeup.”

Along with Tyler, celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lucy Hale, Irina Shayk, Sydney Sweeney, and Kylie Jenner adore the French brand! So with this many celebs adoring the brand, it must be something special.

Avene Revitalizing Nourishing Cream $38.00 Buy now

The Avene Revitalizing Nourishing Cream is a versatile and powerful cream that’s perfect for awakening tired, dull skin instantly. This vitamin-rich cream is a must for replenishing sensitive skin, along with targeting multiple skin concerns like preventing dullness, replenishing the skin, and restoring the moisture barrier.

Per the brand, you use this cream up to two times a day all over your face after cleansing.

Now, along with celebrities adoring the brand, customers can’t get enough of this cream. One shopper gleefully said it’s a “Treasure!! The best!!” They added, “I will be a customer for life.” Another shopper on the Avene website added, “This is my go to mosturizer. The jar lasts a long time as you only need a pea sized amount to work well. I have incredibly dry and sensitive skin and this nourishes it very well. I apply a skin oil before using this for extra moisture.”

(Something to keep in mind is that the cream went through a reformulation and rename in 2020, and then again back to the same formula in Tyler’s video!)

Along with the Avene website, you can snag this cream on Amazon!