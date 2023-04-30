Jennifer Aniston Adores This Surprisingly Affordable Coffee Maker That Shoppers Say Gives the ‘Perfect Start’ to Their Mornings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, we need our coffee maker to get through the day. If we were on a deserted island, they’d be one of our top picks (and then we’d find a way to make it work on a deserted island!) You get the idea, we need good coffee to thrive, and an exceptional coffee maker to make it happen. So what if we told you we found the coffee maker Jennifer Aniston adores?

In a previous video from Sept 2021, we see her using the Cuisinart Coffee Maker while working on her collagen smoothie, and we found the exact model for only $99 on Amazon!

Cuisinart Coffee Maker $99.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Cuisinart Coffee Maker DCC-3200P1 model is a programmable coffeemaker that’s perfect for quickly making your perfect cup of morning coffee. With brew-strength options of regular or bold flavor, you can make your perfect cup of coffee to start your day. Along with being one of the top-selling machines on Amazon, it has some seriously cool features like 24-hour programmability so you can program it hours in advance, a self-cleaning feature, and the ability to make up to four cups of coffee at a time. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

With over 55,000 reviews on Amazon alone, this coffee maker is also a big customer favorite. One shopper said it gives them the “perfect start” to their mornings, saying, “I set it to brew on schedule the night before and I wake up to a wonderfully tasting and hot cup of coffee. I don’t know about you, but the programming feature is very important to me, because in the morning I need a cup of coffee to make a cup of coffee, so it’s nice to have it already brewed when I wake up! my last coffee maker was just not brewing hot enough for me, but this machine is perfect!”

Another shopper added, “I’ve had this several months and it is a great coffeemaker…. Love that there is a option to make a hotter pot of coffee, since I used liquid creamer which cools the coffee.”

Related story The Best Places to Buy Adirondack Chairs Online — For Every Style & Budget

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

