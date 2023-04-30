Shoppers In Their 70s Adore Using This Reese Witherspoon-Loved Brand’s $7 Lipstick + Gloss Duo to ‘Prevent Color Bleeding into Wrinkles’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we get a beauty product that does so much more than we bargained for, we honestly feel like we’ve struck gold. For instance, if we told you there was a lipstick and gloss combo that keeps lips hydrated and ensures that vibrant color lasts all day long, you’d probably jump at the chance to at least try it, right? Well, thanks to one Reese Witherspoon-loved brand, you can add this very beauty product to your cart right now — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $7.

Revlon Liquid Lipstick with Clear Lip Gloss is a total game-changer when it comes to your makeup routine. Available in a variety of shades, this lipstick and gloss combo lasts up to 16 hours and won’t smudge, bleed, or feather. Complete with Vitamin E and Chamomile Extract, your lips will feel completely moisturized all day long. For the best results, apply the color and let it settle. Then add on a smooth coat of the gloss and voila! Revlon Liquid Lipstick with Clear Lip Gloss ensures your lipstick will last all day long.

Image: Revlon via Amazon

Revlon Liquid Lipstick with Clear Lip Gloss $7.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s hard to imagine this lipstick and gloss combo can really do all that for just $7. But if you’re not wholly convinced, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about the Revlon Liquid Lipstick with Clear Lip Gloss: “Fabulous color and lipstick is really perfect for older women because the product prevents the color bleeding into wrinkles,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “I have been wearing this lipstick for several years and am often asked what the product and color are. It was the only lasting lipstick that did not dry my lips and I rarely need to use the gloss.”

Another shopper gushed that this lipstick and gloss duo “stays on through eating, kissing, and even brushing teeth!” And a third shopper said, “I have tried so many lipsticks in my 35 years of wearing makeup and this is the best.” We can’t imagine more convincing testimonies than what these shoppers have said about the Revlon Liquid Lipstick with Clear Lip Gloss. So don’t hesitate — add this little game-changer to your beauty regimen today!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Shoppers in Their 60s ‘Get So Many Compliments’ When They Use This Jane Fonda-Approved Brand’s $17 Eye Cream That Erases Crepey Lids