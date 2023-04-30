Shoppers Claim This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Brand’s $4 Smoothing Lipstick ‘Lasts Longer Than Other Matte Lipsticks’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one part of our makeup routine we wish we didn’t have to redo multiple times a day, it’s definitely lipstick. Whether the color has faded, your lips need more hydration, or you’re dealing with a smudge, reapplying lipstick can be annoying at best and an inconvenience at worst. You should walk out the door looking and feeling your best, all while knowing your makeup is set and will last all day long. That’s why we tracked down one particular lip crayon from a Jennifer Lopez-approved brand that shoppers are obsessing over — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $4 right now.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Lip Crayon is about to become your new go-to lipstick. Available in more than a dozen shades, this creamy lip crayon features an ergonomic mechanical tip for easy application — all you need is one swipe and you’re ready to go! Say goodbye to smudging, feathering, and say hello to long-lasting wear. The saturated color of the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Lip Crayon lasts for hours, and is sure to elevate any look you’re wearing. Just imagine stepping out in your casual garb to run errands, then wham! A pop of color on your lips immediately takes your look to the next level.

Now, the fact that this lip crayon promises to deliver all of this for just $4 would have us a bit skeptical too. But just read what satisfied shoppers are saying about their experience with the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Lip Crayon: “It works great. I love the color,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review, adding that this lip crayon “lasts longer than other matte lipsticks.”

Another shopper said they “love that this lip crayon lasts all day…a quick swipe is all I need to run out the door.” A third enthusiastic shopper said they “have these in three colors. They are gorgeous and last really well.” Honestly, we don’t need more convincing than those testimonials. If you’ve been searching for lipstick that really lasts long and delivers vibrant color, then L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Lip Crayon is the one for you!

