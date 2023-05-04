These Chic $30 Sandals With 49,000 5-Star Reviews Kept Shoppers ‘So Incredibly Comfy’ During a Full Day at Disney World

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re planning to spend over 12 hours walking around anywhere, you want to make sure you have a comfy pair of shoes on hand. That’s especially true when you’re spending an entire day at a theme park, like Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While sneakers with good support are typically recommended for spending hours on your feet, we can’t blame you for wanting to wear a pair of sandals on a warm day. Fortunately, we came across a pair on Amazon that shoppers swear are so comfy, it lasted them throughout an entire Disney trip. Not only that, it looks very similar to a popular brand of sandals, but about $100 cheaper!

Cushionaire’s Luna Cork Footbed Sandal features a padded insole that forms the “perfect contour” after being worn in, a “very flexible” cork footbed, a platform that’s about 1.25 inches, and a premium vegan upper with adjustable straps and a soft lining for your comfort. The Amazon best-seller comes in over 20 colors including black, rose gold, stone, white, and navy. It’s also fairly affordable at just $30 for a pair. Considering that shoppers say these are just as good as a pair of Birkenstocks, you’re getting an amazing deal.

IMAGE: Cushionaire

Cushionaire

Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandal in Brown Oily $30 Buy now

These sandals from Cushionaire are so popular with Amazon shoppers, it has over 49,800 five-star reviews. As one recent shopper wrote, “OMG. These sandals are more comfortable than I could ever have imagined! After years of wearing high heels to work every day, my feet are now a bit ‘tired.’ I’d been looking for a comfort sandal that wasn’t clunky-looking and found these. They are pillow soft, with support, and I wore them all day right out of the box. I’m buying another pair in a different color right now. LOVE THESE!”

Multiple shoppers said these sandals were so comfortable, it lasted them through an entire day of walking around Walt Disney World. One wrote, “I wanted a comfy sandal to wear around that wouldn’t cause blisters or kill my feet. These are IT! I walked around Disney World all day yesterday and my feet barely even ached when I’m usually dying at the end of the day. I am SO happy with this purchase!”

Another shopper wrote, “You get a lot of quality for the price! I bought these for my trip to Disney World where we walked a total of 70 miles. They provide the same support as real Birkenstocks with the cork sole. They are also very durable. I will be buying another pair next summer!”

IMAGE: Cushionaire

Cushionaire

Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandals in Sand $30 Buy now

Speaking of Birkenstocks, hundreds of shoppers say these Cushionaire sandals are just as comfortable, and even more so. As one shopper wrote, “I couldn’t bring myself to buy Birkenstocks for multiple reasons even though I love the look. These are are a great dupe! I absolutely will be buying more colors and some for my kids. I honestly found them more comfortable for my flat feet than Birks were. They aren’t bulky at all, have lots of cushioning, and are super cute. Try them. Girl, TREAT YO SELF.”

Related story Shoppers Finally Found The Cure For Dry Lips With This $11 Scrub That Makes Their Lips "Softer Than Ever"

One reviewer wrote, “I’ve worn Birkenstocks for a few years but just couldn’t justify spending $100+ for shoes that begin to fall apart after less than a year. These look just like the real deal and have extra cushion too! I normally wear an 8 in Birkenstocks and they’re pretty loose, so I ordered an 8W in these and they fit perfectly.”

These are thousands of other reviews raving over how amazing these sandals are. If you want to see if these are really worth the hype, be sure to snag a pair on Amazon today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: