This Moisturizing Body Oil Works Wonders on ‘Super Dry Skin’ & Shoppers ‘Keep Getting Compliments’ on How Amazing They Smell

If your skin needs an extra boost of hydration, body oils are the way to go. In fact, celebs like Jennifer Garner has used the same body oil for decades, and the same goes for Hilary Duff and Cindy Crawford. Not only are body oils great to include in your self-care routine, they can help lock-in moisture and give the skin a nice glow. Not to mention, body oils typically smell amazing, so there’s a good chance you’ll get some compliments as well. In fact, we found a body oil from a Brazilian skincare brand that’s worthy of being on your radar. Once you read all about what it can do, you’ll want to snap one up ASAP.

Nativa SPA’s Plum Moisturizing Body Oil is described as a “super-concentrated and nutrient-rich” oil that plumps, brightens, and protects the skin. It’s made with plum extract, which helps “invigorate” the skin with “intense” moisture, as well as 100% Pure Quinoa Oil, which is an ingredient that’s very special to the brand and is at the heart of some of their best-selling products.

One of the biggest selling points of the Plum Body Oil is its scent. According to the brand, it’s powerful and long-lasting. It features fruity notes of plum and peach, as well as bergamot, raspberry, and almonds. If that sounds amazing, numerous reviews say it actually is! When it comes to the scent, shoppers used the words “delicious,” “amazing,” and “sensuous,” to describe it. One reviewer wrote, “I think anyone that loves a clean, fresh, and airy smell will like it.”

Nativa SPA’s Plum Moisturizing Body Oil is a favorite among shoppers for numerous reasons, but its way of keeping the skin hydrating is definitely number one. As one shopper wrote, “I use this in the shower after I cleanse, and my whole body is as soft as a baby’s bottom!”

Another reviewer wrote, “This is my new favorite body oil. The plum scent is delicate and the perfect soothing scent at bedtime. Most importantly, the Nativa oils and body lotions have improved the texture and luminosity of my skin after only a few days of use. This is my new go-to for all-over skin care.”

One reviewer with "super dry" skin couldn't recommend it enough. The wrote, "I've been using this for years. My skin is super dry so I mix a few drops of the Nativa SPA Body Oil in a small amount of body lotion. I use it on my entire body. The scent is great! I keep getting compliments from family and friends about how good I smell. The texture is light and my skin absorbs it quickly. I hope they never change its formula."

Nativa SPA’s line of Plum products includes a body lotion that shoppers also rate highly. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you may even want to check out the brand’s Ritual Sets, which are all under $100. We guarantee you’re sure to find something you absolutely love.

