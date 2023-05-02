If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dark spots on the face can occur for a number of reasons include hormonal changes, too much sun exposure and not enough protection, and acne, among other things. While dark spots can be temporarily covered by a good foundation or removed by splurge-worthy laser treatments, there is a product out there that can get rid of them without making a huge dent in your wallet. According to numerous shoppers, it even works “incredibly” fast!

Peace Out, the brand behind several internet-famous skincare products including the cult-fave Retinol Eye Stick and Retinol Face Stick, has a pack of microneedling dots that can help get rid of unwanted dark spots. Peace Out’s Microneedling Dark Spot Patches are described as a set of oil-free brightening dots made to help fade and brighten the appearance of dark spots.

Best of all, shoppers can snag it on sale today! Celebrate Mother’s Day with the brand’s latest sale that lasts until the big day. Peace Out is offering 20% off any purchase, 25% off orders starting at $50, and 30% off orders starting at $100. We guarantee that you don’t miss out on saving big on game-changing products like these dark spot patches.

According to the brand, the patches create “micro-channels within the skin” that help deliver “powerful” ingredients like niacinamide, tranexamic acid and ferulic acid, so you can get results as quickly as possible.

While the brand notes that “microneedling” may seem intimidating to some, they’re very gentle and painless. All you have to do is apply a dot on spot you’re targeting and let it work its magic. Like with any skincare product, using it consistently over time will help you achieve the results you want. But some shoppers found it can work as soon as overnight. The brand recommends using these twice weekly over two consecutive weeks, which shouldn’t be too hard to keep up.

IMAGE: Peace Out Peace Out

Peace Out Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots $28 Buy now

Like Peace Out’s TikTok-famous Acne Dots, shoppers have so many amazing things to say about the Dark Spot Brightening Dots. As one shopper over 50 wrote, “I have a lot of dark spots on my face from sunning as a young woman. I’ve used the Dark Spot Dots twice a week for four weeks and nearly all the spots I targeted are nearly gone! Love them!” Related story Victoria Beckham Can't Live Without This Ultra-Gentle Cleanser, Anti-Wrinkle Cream, & More In Her Daily Rotation

Another shopper loved how you can use them throughout the day. “The dots are invisible on my skin, so I can wear them during the day, as well as overnight,” they wrote. “I have a dark spot on my collar that I have been working on with other products. After just two applications, the spot has faded and is barely noticeable. I recommend the Dark Spots; they have worked beautifully.”

One reviewer said these dots saved them money on pricey treatments that do the same thing. “I’ve spent hundreds, if not thousands, on creams and lotions over the years trying to diminish the appearance of my dark spots,” they wrote. “I’ve even had mild laser resurfacing which did help, but it’s not affordable on a regular basis. These Peace Out Dark Spots really work. Follow the instructions and be patient. I saw a noticeable difference in about two weeks, and will continue to use.”

According to another shopper, these dark spot removers work so well, they’re miracle workers. “If there is a product on the market to attack dark spots, I’ve tried it,” they said. “These lil’ dots are laden with a miracle serum. My results were easily visible after two consecutive nightly uses.”

One shopper even uses these dots to help prevent dark spots due to acne. “I keep continuing to buy these because they are SO effective!” they wrote. “I suffer from a lot of post-acne hyperpigmentation and not only do these dots help with the aftermath of a huge pimple, they also help prevent a lot of the problem beforehand! I put these on active, healing pimples and it seems to not only help heal them faster but prevent the dark spots they tend to leave behind. They continue to impress me and salvage my skin every time!”

If you’re looking for a product that can help with dark spots, be sure to check out Peace Out’s Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots today. Again, take advantage of the brand’s Mother’s Day sale now to get the kit at a major discount.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: