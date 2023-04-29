Minnie Driver Calls This Fast-Acting $10 Lip Balm With Over 21,000 Reviews the ‘Greatest Lip Balm in the World’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When a celebrity approves of a lip balm for healing dry lips, we’re all ears — and Minnie Driver’s pick is a seriously good pick! In a super-rare interview with Harper’s Bazaar for their “Go to Bed With Me” series, the Good Will Hunting star shared her entire skincare routine, from makeup cleanser to lip balm. Speaking of lip balm, she told fans her holy grail, and it’s only $10!

She revealed in the video: “I use it at work and I use it at night. And I’ve tried every lip balm, because I have quite dry skin and very dry lips. This lip balm by Jack Black: it’s the greatest lip balm in the world.”

Only $10 and Driver approved? We know you’re intrigued.

Jack Black.

The Jack Black Lip Balm is a powerful lip care staple made up of sought-after ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, and green tea to make your pout as supple as can be. Like any lip balm, you apply a generous amount to your lips 30 minutes before going out in the sun.

Perfect for sensitive skin and with an SPF of 25, it’s no wonder this has become a staple in thousands of shoppers’ beauty routines. With over 21,000 reviews on Amazon alone at 4.7 stars, this lip balm is the secret to so many shoppers’ soft lips!

One shopper said this lip balm “finally healed my chronically chapped lips,” saying, “I’ve always had issues with chapped lips, and lots of chapsticks just dry my lips out even more. Recently my lips were very dry and cracked, so I bought this. It has completely healed my chapped lips in 2 days. It does not dry my lips out.”

Another shopper added that they saw a difference in only one day, adding, “Shea butter and vitamin E formula started working immediately and relieved my pain ,healing the cracks ,burning and swelling gradually, which was the result of Chemotherapy! All the chapstick types regrettably couldn’t do a thing .This was like magic.”

