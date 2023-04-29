Nicole Kidman’s Secret for a Good Night’s Slumber is This $5 Tea That Shoppers Call the ‘Best Sleep Tea Ever’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After a long day, there’s really nothing quite like curling up and having a warm cup of tea to soothe you to sleep. But of all the toasty beverages out there, only one tea is a favorite of actress Nicole Kidman. The Oscar winner’s favorite tea is perfect for lulling yourself to sleep, and it’s available right now for just $5 at Target.

As part of Harper’s Bazaar’s Go To Bed With Me video series, Kidman revealed the final (and most important) step of her nighttime regimen — pouring herself a warm cup of Yogi Bedtime Tea. “I love this because it always has a little something,” Kidman says in the video, which you can watch below, referencing the tea bag’s touching affirmation you can read before bedtime. “Appreciate yourself and honor your soul,” was the thoughtful note Kidman received. Now doesn’t that just put you in the perfect frame of mind to catch some Zs?

Image: Yogi via Target

Yogi Bedtime Tea $4.99 Buy now

This tea comes complete with notes of Passionflower and Chamomile with Licorice, Cardamom, and Cinnamon for a naturally spicy-sweet herbal tea blend that will lull you to sleep. The ingredients work together to help you relax just before bedtime, giving you the restorative experience you deserve. Yogi Bedtime Tea is Caffeine-free, Vegan, Kosher, Gluten-free, No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners, and individually packaged in compostable tea bags.

Kidman isn’t the only person who loves this tea. All over the internet, shoppers are raving about the Yogi Bedtime Tea‘s effect. “I’ve tried many different sleep teas and this is by far the best. I drink it 30 minutes before bedtime and it does the trick,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review, calling the beverage the “best sleep tea ever.” Another shopper said, “Love the bedtime tea, helps me relax at the end of the day and tastes delicious.” Well that does it for us! Make Yogi Bedtime Tea an essential part of your nighttime routine today.

