Shoppers In Their 60s Swear This $7 Lip Mask Is the ‘Best’ for Softening Dry, Cracked Lips & Makes Them ‘Look Years Younger’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to skincare, there’s one part of our routine where we could do with a little bit of an improvement. Yes, we’re talking about the love and care we show our lips. Lip balms, glosses, and lipsticks can only do so much, which is why we searched high and low to track down the best lip mask possible. One lip mask in particular guarantees results for softer, smoother lips — and it’s only $7.

Dermelect’s Smooth & Supple Lip Mask is a total game-changer. Say goodbye to your drugstore lip balm and chapstick, this little miracle product is about to elevate your skincare regimen. This lip mask provides quenching moisture and barrier reinforcement for a more supple pout. Even better, Dermelect’s Smooth & Supple Lip Mask completely melts into the skin and soothes for a softer, rejuvenated finish. Not only will your lips feel good after using this lip mask, you can feel good about the product you’re using, too. Dermelect’s Smooth & Supple Lip Mask is cruelty and gluten-free, vegan, and free of Parabens.

Image: Dermelect

Smooth & Supple Lip Mask $7

It’s hard to imagine that Dermelect’s Smooth & Supple Lip Mask can do so much for just $7. But if you’re having any doubts, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this amazing little miracle product. “This product makes my lips feel amazing!!! Even when the product is gone the effects still remain,” one shopper wrote, calling the lip mask “absolutely the best.”

Another shopper said, “This actually transforms my lips to feel fabulous and look years younger!” And a third shopper wrote, “This makes my lips look and feel beautiful. It’s a true luxury.” Well, count us convinced! Dermelect’s Smooth & Supple Lip Mask is about to give your lips a whole new lease on life. Order your $7 tube today!

