Heidi Klum’s Secret to Her Signature Beach Glow Is This ‘Epic’ Tinted Sunscreen That Shoppers Are Using Instead of Foundation

A high-quality sunscreen can really go a long way. Seriously, not only does this skincare product protect your skin against harmful UV rays, it can also deliver a healthy dose of hydration to rejuvenate and revitalize your skin. But what if we told you there’s one sunscreen that does that and so much more? Heidi Klum’s favorite sunscreen is quickly becoming a must-have for shoppers, and with summer just around the corner, you’re going to want to add it to your skincare regimen ASAP.

La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen delivers protection, moisture, and even more in one little bottle. Klum is a huge fan of this skincare product, and has been using it for years. But it’s not just because this sunscreen does a lot to protect the skin. La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen features a fast-absorbing texture that leaves a tinted matte finish on skin for a healthy glow. And if you’re someone who has sensitive skin, then you’re in luck. This sunscreen is super gentle and perfect for even the most delicate skin.

Honestly, the fact that Klum is such a fan of this sunscreen has us convinced. But if you’re still a bit skeptical about how well La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen really works, then just read what shoppers had to say: “The Best sunscreen ever, I [recommend] to all my family and friends and they love it too,” one shopper wrote, calling the sunscreen “epic.” Another shopper said, “My dermatologist recommended using mineral sunscreen and this one is great. [Its] tint is light but provides some coverage for light skin tones.”

And a third shopper wrote, “This tinted sunscreen is not the least bit thick or heavy looking and is the perfect foundation for daytime. It makes my skin look smooth & totally protects me from the sun.” Now that summer is nearly here, investing in a sunscreen that will protect and hydrate your skin is a major priority. So consider your search over! Add La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen to your skincare routine today.

