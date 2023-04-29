Shoppers in Their 70s Adore This $4 Volumizing Hair Mousse That Jane Fonda Used on the Set of ‘Grace & Frankie’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, you don’t need an entire team of hair and makeup artists to get the looks of some of your favorite stars. In fact, a number of them use affordable products with high-quality results, including Jane Fonda. The legendary actress, activist, and two-time Oscar winner always used one particular haircare product on the set of Netflix’s Grace & Frankie that took her ‘do to the next level — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is available for just $4 right now!

According to Vogue‘s chat with Grace & Frankie‘s hairstylist Jonathan Hanousek, L’Oréal Paris Boost It Volume Inject Mousse was the secret ingredient to Fonda’s stunning, full hair on the Netflix show. Hanousek referred to Fonda’s look on the comedy series as “sophisticated and modern,” and that’s exactly what this mousse delivers. This lightweight, aerated mousse gives hair an injection of volume for roughly 24 hours. The formula includes thickening agents, which means your hair will look more bouncy and volumized. Plus, you won’t have to worry about your hair ever falling flat. The ingredients in the L’Oréal Paris Boost It Volume Inject Mousse includes plenty of holding agents that ensure your hair never loses its shape. And for just $4, who wouldn’t love all of that!

Image: L’Oréal Paris via Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Boost It Volume Inject Mousse $4.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

If you’re a bit skeptical, don’t worry. We totally understand. How can the $4 L’Oréal Paris Boost It Volume Inject Mousse really deliver such amazing results? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about their experiences with this Amazon’s Choice selection: “I’ve collected a drawer full of different brands/types of mousse. This is great! It works so well and the scent is amazing. My husband and grandson tell me my hair smells so good, too,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Huge difference in my hair when I use this. Thinning hair is not even noticeable when I use this product. I certainly will keep this on hand,” another shopper wrote. “This is the perfect product to add a little oomph to your hair. It’s lightweight, gives volume control and has a light scent,” a third shopper said. “Easy to use and style your hair. I highly recommend this product!” Well, we don’t need any further convincing. If L’Oréal Paris Boost It Volume Inject Mousse is good enough for a star like Jane Fonda, it’s perfect for shoppers like you!

Before you go, check out this slideshow below