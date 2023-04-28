TikTok’s New Lululemon Obsession Is This ‘Super Convenient’ Wristlet That’s Nearly Sold Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

ICYMI, belt bags have been the latest trend over the last year, and there was one particular style that shoppers couldn’t get enough of: the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. Honestly, it’s not hard to see why. It’s so spacious, travel-friendly, and not to mention, super cute. But now, there’s a new Lululemon obsession that has everyone going into a frenzy and we guarantee you’ll fall in love with this bag too! The Dual Pouch Wristlet is going viral on TikTok right now, and it’s no doubt the latest it-bag. It’s constantly selling out, but luckily this must-have accessory is finally back in stock.

But why exactly is it so popular? Well, the Dual Pouch Wristlet is the ultimate companion for those on the move. It acts like a wallet, but one that you won’t lose as it features two zippered pouches that are attached to a wrist strap. So, it’s easy to keep by your side wherever you go. Plus, these detachable pouches work as a standalone wallet too. In short, this accessory is a win-win for every day.

If you ask us, Lululemon’s Dual Pouch Wristlet is worth the hype. It’s super convenient to carry around anywhere, especially if you’re in a rush. Keep in mind, though, that it is best suited for small essentials like keys, cards, and ChapStick. So, if you’re someone who doesn’t need to carry much, then this $48 bag is for you.

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet

Image: Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet $48 Buy now

“It holds all the essentials in place. Perfect for bringing on the go, whether you’re making a quick trip to the store or need something small for class,” said a reviewer.

Another added that they prefer it over their belts bag: “It’s so practical when I don’t want to take one of my millions of belt bags. I can easily have my keys and money in pjs place and the design and colors are flawless.”

Typically, the Dual Pouch Wristlet comes in various colorways like pink, green, yellow, and more. However, it’s only available in black right now at Lululemon. But we guarantee that even this classic color won’t last long. So, check out Lululemon’s most coveted bag before it’s out of stock again.

But if you’re looking for more affordable wristlet options, then take a look below!

Image: Amazon.

Travel lightly with this super cute wristlet purse that comes in so many fun colors! And the best part? It’s only $14 on Amazon.

Wristlet Coin Purse $13.99 Buy now

Image: Vera Bradley/Amazon.

This miniature pouch wallet keeps all your essentials secured. It’s stylish, lightweight, and small enough to fit in any bag.

Vera Bradley Mini Pouch Wallet $15.40 Buy now

