Let’s talk about dupes. Whether you’re looking to save money or seeking an alternative for your favorite luxury items that are never in stock, one thing is for sure — there are endless options. Not sure where to start? Head to Target, our favorite paradise for all things fashion, beauty, home, and, you guessed it, dupes — so many dupes!

Target has hundreds of alternatives to those luxury sneakers you’ve had your eyes on, the fancy leggings you can’t bring yourself to spend a fortune on, and so much more. To help you find the best Target dupes on offer, we created this handy shopping guide. Our list included plenty of options under $100, and some are so good you won’t be able to tell they’re not the real deal.

Ahead, our complete guide to all of the best dupes worth shopping at Target.

Best Fashion Dupes At Target

Golden Goose Alternative

Journee Collection

Golden Goose sneakers are the ultimate “cool” accessory. They have a vintage streetwear look that you can wear every day, but a pair can cost $300 or more. The alternative we found at Target? On sale for under $30. The Journee Collection Erica Sneakers have a similar look to the coveted GG shoes — they’re low cut and have a snakeskin print on the toe, lip, and back of the heel, but are a fraction of the cost.

Journee Collection Tru Comfort Foam Erica Sneakers $29.99 Buy now

Birkenstock Alternative

Mad Love

If you love the look of Birkenstocks but aren’t a fan of the price, then you have to check out these dupes. Like the OG sandals, these dupes from Mad Love have a comfortable footbed that makes them perfect for wearing all day. They also have and have an adjustable buckle band that you can customize for your best fit.

One Target shopper said, “I’ve bought three pairs of these. They are my go-to summer sandals. Adjustable band. So comfortable and so easy to style with anything.” Sold!

Mad Love Keava Footbed Sandals $22.99 Buy now

Skims Shapewear Dupe

Maidenform

Skims’ bodysuit is viral for a reason — it smooths your entire body and looks good under everything. But one body suit costs nearly $70. (Yes, that’s your wallet crying.) If you love the look of the brand’s scoop neck bodysuit, you have to try this one from Target. Maidenform’s option is nearly identical for half the price. The bodysuit has similar features, like a scoop neck and tummy control.

“Just get it!” one shopper urged. They also added, “Ohh so glad I followed the reviews and got this! Snatched everywhere perfectly! Mommy tummy and all! I’m 5’1, 149 lbs, and I got the medium, and it’s perfect! Very comfortable.”

Maidenform Self Expressions Wear Your Own Bra Bodysuit 874 $28.99 Buy now

Lululemon Legging Dupe

All in Motion

All in Motion is an exclusive brand available at Target, and they have an awesome selection of leggings that remind us of the best-selling Lululemon Aligns. The pair shown here comes in sizes XS-4X and are available in eight colors, including this lavender haze hue (cue Taylor Swift).

One shopper called out that the leggings are “buttery smooth” and “actually high rise” as advertised.

All in Motion Brushed Sculpt Ultra High-Rise Leggings $25.00 Buy now

Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe

All in Motion

The internet-famous belt bag is almost always sold out. That’s where this All in Motion Belt Fanny Pack comes to solve all your problems. It’s available in three colors and rings up at just $25.

All in Motion Belt Fanny Pack $24.99 Buy now

Hermes Sandal Dupe

Universal Thread

If you love the look of designer sandals — especially the Hermes Oran ones, but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on one pair, opt for a look-alike pair from Target. These ones from Universal Thread have a chic design that looks luxurious, minus the price tag.

“Just got these, and they are so cute and comfortable. Love how the bottom is a little thicker than some sandals. I think they run a little bit large because I usually wear a 9.5 but can wear a 9. Really cute summer sandal,” a Target reviewer wrote.

Universal Thread Trudy Slide Sandals $24.99 Buy now

Best Beauty Dupes At Target

Dior Lip Oil Dupe

Winky Lux

Dior’s lip oil is known for deeply hydrating the lips and delivering a healthy dose of pigment. If you’re searching for a more affordable option, Winky Lux is the answer. The brand is available at Target, and their lip oil retails for just $18. The formula offers a hydrating blend of ingredients, including avocado oil, olive oil, grapeseed oil, and jojoba oil, that nourishes and smooths lips. It comes in a fiery flush hue and a luscious pink.

One Target shopper wrote, “sooo happy they made a tinted version of their lip oil! I love both of the colors, just a hint of tint. Super moisturizing and shiny, without being heavy or thick like a gloss. I like that they smell tasty (vanilla-esc) but aren’t sugary tasting (which is super distracting and makes me lick it all off, lol). I love wearing these by themselves, but I bet they would look great over lipstick too.”

Winky Lux Tinted Lip Oil $18.00 Buy now

Dyson Airwrap Dupe

Revlon

There are so many viral videos featuring the Dyson Airwrap it’s safe to assume that, basically, everyone wants to get their hands on one. But let’s be real: the $600 price tag is a bit hard to swallow. The good news: Revlon’s Ionic Technology Perfect Heat & Style Hair Dryer delivers a salon-worthy blowout and gives the Airwrap a real run for its money. It comes with a one-inch and a one-and-a-half-inch thermal styling brush attachment that fights frizz and makes drying strands a breeze. The hair dryer also has three heat and speed settings and a cooling option.

The Revlon hair dryer provides “styling and drying with one hand,” as one Target shopper mentions. They added, “been looking for a new hairdryer that is lightweight and easy to manage when I use a hairbrush in the other hand. A friend told me that she couldn’t do her hairstyle without this. So I went to Target and found it. Bought a second one for my granddaughters. It’s reasonably priced, and you can remove the brush attachment to use the hairdryer for light drying.”

Revlon Ionic Technology Perfect Heat & Style Hair Dryer $24.99 Buy now

Beauty Blender Dupe

Real Techniques

Pick up these super soft “miracle” sponges during your next Target shopping trip to blend in your face makeup. Real Technique’s blenders are crafted with a brand-specific 3-point precision technology, which helps to give a full-face look with a dewy and airbrush finish. Plus, they cost a fraction of the cost of the $20+ OG beauty sponges.

One shopper said it’s “better than ‘the original’ ” They also added, “I’ve tried several brands (including the famous, most expensive original), and this is my go-to beauty sponge. I feel it lasts for quite a long time. (I love to wash mine every couple of days with my facial cleanser and warm water.). The density and softness is just right as it is less porous than many others (not wasting as much product).”

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge $5.49 Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder Dupe

e.l.f.

If you want to save on a setting powder but want the same flawless finish that Charlotte Tilbury’s formula gives, stock up on this finishing face powder. It’s only $4, but the results look luxurious. It smooths pores, reduces excess oils, and keeps makeup from creasing.

“I use this as a primer under my foundation and concealer. It helps reduce the oils and helps my makeup look more skinlike. Love this product!” one five-star reviewer explained.

e.l.f. Prime & Stay Finishing Face Powder $4.00 Buy now

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Dupe

Fine’ry

This perfume from Fine’ry makes you feel like you were spritzed by the sun. It’s warm, light, and clean. The fragrance has notes of monoi blossom, orange flower, and amber wood, which is pleasantly reminiscent of Tom Ford’s Soleil Blanc.

One Target shopper dubbed the perfume a “Tom Ford Soleil Blanc dupe.” While a reviewer wrote, “Perfect summer scent. Unique and sunny fragrance. I typically go for ouds or gourmand scents, but I was looking for something for the warmer weather. This is it.”

Fine’ry Sunphoria Fragrance Perfume $12.99 Buy now

Best Home Dupes At Target

Stanley Tumbler Alternative

Owala

Need a new tumbler, but you’re sick of waiting for those viral ones to come back in stock? Grab this one from Owala. The cup holds 40 ounces of liquid and is crafted with a stainless steel insulated interior. It’s also dishwasher safe. Even though the prices are nearly the same, these ones are always in stock.

One cup user explained: “Love this more than the Stanley! Made the switch and haven’t looked back! I have little ones that love to play with my cups and knock them over all the time, and it doesn’t leak! Lightweight for a 40oz cup! Stays cold too! Fits in all my cup holders!”

Owala 40oz Stainless Steel Tumbler $34.99 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams Throw Dupe

Threshold

Threshold’s throw blanket will quickly become a favorite in your home. It has the softest fabric that keeps you warm and cozy all day. And it retails for $30, meaning you can grab a few for the price of one Barefoot Dreams throw.

Many Target shoppers have labeled the throw as a “Barefoot Dreams dupe.” One reviewer said, “Holy cannoli. This is my new favorite throw. I’ve been eyeballing this for a while now and saw a sale for it and decided to treat myself. It is so soft and cozy. It is the perfect length. My dog loves it too, and I’m constantly sharing it with her. So worth it.”

Threshold Cozy Feathery Knit Cheetah Throw Blanket $30.00 Buy now

Nugget Couch Dupe

Yourigami

If you haven’t been lucky enough to get your hands on the famous Nugget, don’t worry! We have the perfect solution. Meet Target’s version that looks almost identical to the original. — it has the same geometric designs that the kids can move around on (safely). The Yourigami Play Sofa comes with four modular pieces that you can stack and shape to your liking. It also has the softest zip cushion covers that are easy to remove, so you can throw it in the wash any time you need.

“The Yourigami Folding Convertible Kids Play Couch turned out to be a whole lot more than I expected,” one happy customer wrote. “What I thought I was getting was just another spot for the kids to sit on. What I actually got was a fun couch made just for kids, that transforms into many things simply by rearranging the various cushions that come with it.”

Yourigami Play Sofa $200.99 Buy now

Away Luggage Dupe

It’s no secret that Away pieces of luggage are some of the best on the market, but take a look at Made By Design’s Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase. It has similar features and shades, plus it costs just $90.

Made By Design Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase $89.99 Buy now

