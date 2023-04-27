Target Has The Cutest Mother’s Day Gifts For Pet Parents Starting at $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re just a few short weeks away from Mother’s Day. Like many of us, you most likely are shopping for the perfect gift for the moms in your life, even cat and dog moms. If you need some inspiration for gifts for the pet moms on your list, we found the best ones at Target. And, most start at $5.

It’s no secret that Target is a shopping paradise — there’s never a shortage of items you can add to your cart. And even though we love picking up cleaning supplies and home decor, the retailer’s selection of pet items is just as good. You can find the cutest toys and gifts, and now, presents for pet parents. Ahead, see our favorites that you can add to our cart just in time for Mother’s Day.

Zoe + Liv Dog Mom Club Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt

Zoe + Liv

Every dog mom will love this top. It has a simple design and is perfect for everyday wear. The best part? The T-shirt is only $12.

“So cute and the perfect fit,” one Target shopper wrote. “I normally wear small, but I ordered L for a boxy fit. Love love love the quality considering the price. Ordering a few more for my dog mom friends.”

Dog Mom T-Shirt $12.00 Buy now

Ridley’s 500pc Dog Lover’s Jigsaw Puzzle

Ridley’s

Any dog mom will be obsessed with this puzzle. It has 500 pieces that, once assembled, feature 54 dog illustrations of various breeds.

One reviewer wrote, “this is a great puzzle for dog lovers. I got it for a snowy day occupation and enjoyed it so much. Perfect size, not too hard, not too easy. Also, really good value.”

Dog Lover’s Jigsaw Puzzle $22.00 Buy now

Threshold Ceramic Family Cat Outdoor Planter

Threshold

Don’t forget about the cat moms in your life! This adorable planter has a round design and a long base. The container also has a whimsical painted cat face, and it has polka dots all around.

“I absolutely adore this planter,” one shopper said. “I have bought the face planters In the past, and once I saw this one, I knew I had to add a kitty to my collection. So cute!”

Cat Outdoor Planter $5.00 Buy now

Carlton Cards Mother’s Day Card Dog at the Spa

Carlton Cards

A thoughtful Mother’s Day gift can even come in the form of a sentimental card. This one from Carlton Cards has a fun design that any pet parent will adore.

Mother’s Day Card Dog at the Spa $4.99 Buy now

