Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand Mother’s Day Collection Has Chic Totes, Inspirational Mugs & More Thoughtful Gifts Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, which means you don’t have a ton of time left to shop for the perfect gift. While flowers, gift baskets, and gift cards make decent last-minute options, Target has a ton of gift ideas that’ll show mom you actually put some serious thought into it. Fortunately, Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target recently released their Mother’s Day collection, which features all kinds of gifts any mom would love. Best part is, nearly every item is less than $30!

For instance, if the mom you’re shopping for is a huge tea or coffee drinker, Hearth & Hand has quite a few adorable mugs worthy of being in her kitchen. The collection also has scented candles, a stylish summer hat, a flower press art kit, lovely throw blankets, and so much more. There really is something for every type of mom.

We rounded up some of our favorite items from Hearth & Hand’s Mother’s Day collection. Check those out below.

Hearth & Hand Distressed Grid Lines Market Bag

IMAGE: Hearth & Hand

Whether mom is hitting the beach or running errands at the grocery store, this large market bag from Hearth & Hand will hold everything she needs. It’s made with a soft fabric and features a highly versatile pattern that can pretty much go with any outfit. Snag one today for just $25.

Hearth & Hand Distressed Grid Lines Market Bag $25 Buy now

Hearth & Hand 2pc Stitched Cosmetic Bag Set

IMAGE: Hearth & Hand

If you’re shopping for a mom who’s always on-the-go, this cosmetic bag set will keep all her essentials organized in the chicest way possible. The striped stitching gives the bags a nice quilt-like texture, and we absolutely love the curved, rectangle shape. Best part is, you get two bags for just $17. That is basically a steal.

Hearth & Hand 2pc Stitched Cosmetic Bag Set $17 Buy now

Hearth & Hand Stoneware Good Morning & You’ve Got This Striped Mugs

IMAGE: Hearth & Hand Hearth & Hand

Let mom know that she “got this,” with Hearth & Hand’s “You’ve Got This” Stoneware Mug. Not only does it have a cool, modern farmhouse vibe, shoppers love how durable and perfectly it fits in in your hand. There’s also a “Good Morning” mug available that’s just as cute. Related story Kosas Is Having a ‘Goodbye’ 50% Off Sale for This Gwyneth Paltrow & Olivia Wilde-Loved Lipstick & You’ll Want to Act Fast

Hearth & Hand Stoneware You’ve Got This Striped Mug $5 Buy now

Hearth & Hand Metal Vanity Flip Mirror with Tray

IMAGE: Hearth & Hand Hearth & Hand

We’re all for stylish and practical gifts, which is exactly what mom will get with this vanity mirror from Hearth & Hand. It’s a perfectly sized countertop mirror that can help make tweezing or applying makeup much easier. It’s also attached to a tray, which is great for keeping small beauty tools, her go-to lipstick or jewelry. Plus, it’s such a great price at just $25.

Hearth & Hand Metal Vanity Flip Mirror with Tray $25 Buy now

Hearth & Hand Lidded Metal Salt 4-Wick Jar Candle Brass Finish

IMAGE: Hearth & Hand Hearth & Hand

You can’t really go wrong with a candle, especially when the scent being raved about by numerous Target shoppers. This fresh, sea salt-scented candle is described as “delicious”, a “10/10,” and “good for any season.” One shopper loves it so much, they want to “gate keep” in order to keep it all for themselves! As a bonus, it comes in a super classy brass finish jar that doubles as a decorative piece.

Hearth & Hand Hearth & Hand Lidded Metal Salt 4-Wick Jar Candle $20 Buy now

Hearth & Hand Stoneware Heart Mug

IMAGE: Hearth & Hand Hearth & Hand

Out of all the gift ideas in Hearth & Hand’s Mother’s Day collection, the Stoneware Heart Mug has to be one of our faves. It’s simple, yet absolutely adorable. It also just looks like the perfect size for a morning cup of coffee. According to Target shoppers, it’s a mug that sells out all the time. So if you’re lucky enough to live by a Target that carries this, be sure to stock up while you still can!

Hearth & Hand Stoneware Heart Mug $5 Buy now

Hearth & Hand Allover Stripe Matelassé Throw Blanket

IMAGE: Hearth & Hand Hearth & Hand

The Hearth & Hand Allover Stripe Matelassé Throw Blanket just screams warm weather season. It’s lightweight, features a classic allover striped pattern, and comes in two colors. Just imagine how pretty it’ll look draped over mom’s couch or favorite chair.

Hearth & Hand Allover Stripe Matelassé Throw Blanket $30 Buy now

Hearth & Hand ‘You’re The Best’ Ceramic Trinket Dish

IMAGE: Hearth & Hand Hearth & Hand

Mom really is the best, so why not let her know through this ceramic trinket dish? It’s a decorative, motivational piece that’s also practical. She can use this to keep her rings, earrings, and bracelets in one place. Plus, who wouldn’t want to see a positive message like that as they get ready for the day?

Hearth & Hand ‘You’re The Best’ Ceramic Trinket Dish $5 Buy now

Target has all kinds of other amazing gifts for mom at prices that will keep your wallet happy. Be sure to check out some of the best Mother’s Day gifts you can snag at Target here.

