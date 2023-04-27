Two New Stanley Tumbler Colors Are Now Available on Amazon — Get Them Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Guys, wake up. A new Stanley Quencher FlowState color just dropped on Amazon — actually, make that two new Stanley Quencher colors. The internet’s favorite 40-ounce water tumbler is now available in two more summer-themed hues called Pool and Tigerlily, and you’re going to have a really hard time choosing your favorite. Just imagine how cute both of these will look at the beach or poolside!

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Pool is perfect for those with a blue addiction. It’s a tropical, nearly teal color with navy Stanley branding that is the epitome of cool. Just like all Stanley Quencher tumblers, this color of the H2.0 FlowState is made with BPA-free stainless steel that will keep your drinks cold for up to 11 hours (or up to 28 hours if ice is added).

But if you’re looking for something with a little spice, then check out the brand-new Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Tigerlily. It’s a punchy orange inspired by the blossom of the same name with a light peach Stanley branding on top. It’s impossible to miss no matter where you bring it — the beach, the park, or the pool, you’ll be staying cool while looking hot with this firey drink tumbler.

Because these tumblers are hot off the press, the prices are a bit higher than usual. But no doubt, you’ll blink and you’ll miss these colorways if you don’t act now. They’re seriously flying off the shelves.

If you’ve yet to hop on the Stanley train, you still have time. See what all the hype is about and grab a Quencher H2.0 FlowState in your new favorite color while they’re still available.

