The Fresh Dog Food Brand That Reviewers ‘Enthusiastically Recommend’ Is Having a Huge 50% Off Sale in Honor of Mother’s Day

If we could pull a seat up at the dinner table and feed our dogs our favorite food, most of us would. But we know that’s not necessarily good for our pups — so that’s where Nom Nom comes in. Nom Nom is a fresh dog food company that goes way beyond the dry, bland kibble your dog is used to. Based on science and crafted by Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionists, Nom Nom dog food is personally tailored to fit your dog’s needs down to the calorie so that every meal provides the necessary nutrition your dog needs and it’s shipped right to your door.

And for Mother’s Day, May 14, Nom Nom is offering an incredible deal. You can get 50 percent off your first order plus free shipping by signing up using the link below.

Image: Nom Nom

Nom Nom dog food is made with whole ingredients that are scientifically guaranteed to improve your dog’s diet and therefore his day-to-day life. Each serving, which looks remarkably tasty (even to humans!) comes in a tear-and-serve pouch so feeding times just got a lot easier, too. What better way to treat your mom (or any dog mom in your life) than by making her busy routine a bit less busy?

And after a week of eating Nom Nom, dogs have become more active, exhibited less bloating and gas, maintained steadier weight, and even began showing signs of healthier coats and skin.

“Nom Nom Dog Food earns The Advisor’s top rating of 5 stars,” a review from Dog Food Advisor reads on the Nom Nom site. “Enthusiastically recommended.”

Take the worry of buying dog food off the table and sign your mom up for a Nom Nom subscription for Mother's Day. Head over to the site and plug in her dog's details so that Nom Nom can begin crafting the perfect fresh food for her pup. And you may want to take advantage of this deal, too! If so, your dog will definitely thank you.

