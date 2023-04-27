This Innovative New Life Jacket for Dogs Will Be Your (& Your Dog’s) Favorite Summer Pet Accessory

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the warm weather finally sinking in, your dog is probably itching to head out on a big outdoor adventure. And if outdoor adventuring includes heading to the beach or taking the boat out, you want to ensure your pup will be as safe as possible once water becomes part of the equation. And the Protector Life Jacket from Non-Stop Dogwear will do just that.

The Protector Life Jacket is the ideal piece of protective water gear for any active pup. Designed to give your dog the most buoyancy possible without weighing him down, inhibiting his movement, or causing heat stroke, the Protector Life Jacket is breathable, ergonomic, and made with SAFE-R buoyancy construction with foam pieces located on the side of the vest that provides buoyancy without bulk.

The Non-Stop Dogwear life vest comes in six sizes and each jacket comes with a sturdy handle and carabiner attachment for easy lifting and tethering. And the jacket secures snugly around your dog’s midsection with both Velcro and plastic buckles so that it will stay in place during the entire water adventure.

Image: Non-Stop Dogwear

Non-Stop Dogwear Protector Life Jacket $starting at $140 Buy now

The Protector Life Jacket starts at $140 for the smaller sizes and caps at $160 for large sizes. Each jacket is made in a reflective orange polyester fabric that can be spot-cleaned or hand washed.

Plus, the vest can also be worn with other Non-Stop Dogwear accessories like the brand’s leashes and collars, or you can check out more of the brand’s adventure gear like hiking packs, sleeping bags, and bike antennas that keep your dog’s leash from getting tangled in your bike’s front wheel while out for a ride.

Make this summer the safest one yet with the Non-Stop Dogwear Protector Life Jacket and let the fun begin!

