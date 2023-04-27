If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been dreaming of buying a Dyson vacuum but just can’t justify the hundreds of dollars you’d need to spend to bring one home, then check out this Amazon alternative. Reviewers say it has the power of a Dyson, but without the hefty price tag — and that’s because it’s marked down to 75 percent off right now, so you can grab it for just $150.

The Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner boasts 35 minutes of run time on a single charge and features two suction modes and a five-stage filtration system that removes 99.7 percent of allergens and dust mites it captures from the air.

It’s also incredibly lightweight and compact (it hangs on the wall for charging), and it comes with a handful of different attachments so you can deep clean your home with ease.

“If you’re looking for a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner that is versatile and easy to use, this one might be the right choice for you,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The upgraded brushless motor provides strong suction and can tackle different surfaces like hardwood, carpet, and ceramic tile with ease. The battery lasts for up to 35 minutes and can be charged anywhere, so you can clean your home without being limited by cords or outlets.”

Another reviewer added, “Purchased this for my upstairs bedrooms and hall. I have a Shark vacuum downstairs as well as a Dyson Animal for downstairs. I was looking for something comparable but not so high-end in price. I wasn’t disappointed at all. It appears to be doing a good job on all my hardwood floors as well as my area rugs. I have no complaints and would encourage the purchase of this vacuum for all your needs.”

Get a powerful clean without having to drop a fortune and pick up the Fykee Cordless Vacuum while it’s still 75 percent off.

