Reviewers Say These $13 Waffle-Weave Dish Cloths From Amazon Are ‘the Best Dish Cloths Ever’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Maybe you would have never thought something as simple as a dishcloth could be a holy grail item. But according to Amazon reviewers, there’s one set of dishcloths on the site that outshine the rest by a mile. They’re 100 percent cotton, super soft, and you can grab a pack of six for just under $13. And people say these cloths are the “best dish cloths ever.”

The Homaxy Cotton Waffle Weave Dish Cloths are designed to be the last dishcloths you’ll ever use. The waffle weave design makes them super durable and able to sop up spills and dampness after dishwashing, and their 12-inch by 12-inch size makes them perfect for quick cleanups and keeping on the counter at all times. (Although, you can grab them in a larger 13-inch by 28-inch size, too!)

And when it’s time to wash them, just toss them into your washing machine on a cold water setting and tumble dry. Then, they’re ready for round two, three, four, etc.

Image: Homaxy

Homaxy Cotton Waffle Weave Dish Cloths $13 Buy now

The Homaxy dish cloths have over 12,700 five-star reviews because they’re just that useful and efficient. One reviewer wrote, “I have always gotten my washcloths from Williams Sonoma, and I like these much better. They are softer and more pliable. I like that they are a little thinner, but not too thin. When they are wet, they aren’t as ‘stiff’ as the Williams Sonoma washcloths and they don’t seem to hold onto stains like the WS ones do. These are awesome.”

Another called them the “best kitchen towels ever,” adding, “These towels are very absorbent and soft.” And someone else said, “I ordered these to clean granite counters and other surfaces in the kitchen. They are absorbent, and the dark gray color won’t show food stains like tea towels. Although I love a beautiful tea towel, these will be the workhorses in the kitchen. The microfiber texture grabs dirt and leaves a clean surface with little water residue so the counters dry quickly.”

Make your meal prepping routine run that much smoother by keeping the Homaxy dish cloths at the ready. They’re definitely worth the hype.

Related story This Innovative New Life Jacket for Dogs Will Be Your (& Your Dog's) Favorite Summer Pet Accessory

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: