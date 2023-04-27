Le Creuset Just Launched a Gorgeous New Colorway & It Fits Right In With the Neutral Decor Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

According to Le Creuset, “neutral” doesn’t mean gray, white, and beige anymore. The cookware brand just dropped a new color called Shallot that is “unbound by tradition,” as written in a Le Creuset blog post. It’s almost white but with a hint of pink, and it’s the perfect shade for those who want to step outside their neutral box without committing to a bold color.

“Soft, with an edge. Subtle, but strong. The next generation of neutrals has arrived, and Le Creuset’s newest color, Shallot, leads them all,” the blog post reads. “A whisper of color that hovers between pink and purple, a lavender with a touch of gray—Shallot is too beautifully complex to be typically classified. The chameleon-like color demonstrates the changing definition of ‘neutral.'”

Shallot is available in some of the brand’s bestselling pieces, including the Signature Chef’s Oven which is made to serve a crowd. Great for pasta dishes, soups, and even baking, the Signature Chef’s Oven looks light and airy when made in this dusty pink.

Introduce Shallot to your neutral aesthetic slowly with a smaller piece like Le Creuset’s mug. These beautiful and basic pieces are perfectly sized for a morning cup of coffee or your nightly tea and how lovely would these look displayed on your mug shelf?

This shallow baking dish is ideal for baking pies and tarts, as well as pan pizzas, frittatas, quiches, and more. Like all of Le Creuset’s cookware, the enameled cast iron expertly spreads heat around the entire dish which helps cook whatever meal you’re making evenly.

The world of neutrals is expanding, and Shallot is trailblazing ahead to prove that pink can be understated.

