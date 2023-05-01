If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time to pick up something special for the mother (or mother figure) in your life. Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful addition to a gift you’ve already purchased or are just starting your hunt for the perfect surprise, we’re here to help—and so is JCPenney. While scrolling the internet this week, we found some of the best Mother’s Day gifts at the retailer, all of which are under $100. (Love that!) Ahead are our favorites picks.

Yes, Please! Lab Created White Sapphire Sterling Silver 2 Pair Earring Set

Yes, Please!

Jewelry makes the perfect gift, no matter the occasion. If you want to give Mom something that sparkles, pick up this set from JCPenney. You get two pairs of lab-created white sapphire sterling silver earrings packed with shine. And even though they’re both decently sized, shoppers say they’re not heavy and are comfortable to wear.

“I love these earrings!” a JCPenney shopper wrote. “They are shiny and full of sparkle. The hoops are easy to put on and have a nice tight clip for the prong to rest in and stay secure. The studs are a nice substantial size yet sit comfortably on my ear.”

2 Pair Earring Set $25.99 Buy now

Cacharel Yes I Am Bloom Up! Eau De Parfum Vaporisateur

Cacharel

Who doesn’t want a yummy-scented fragrance in a pretty vessel? This one has vacation-in-a-bottle vibes, so there’s really nothing not to love. It has hints of mandarine, berry and peony, as well as notes of styrax balsam and sandalwood.

Yes I Am Bloom Up! Eau De Parfum Vaporisateur $57.00 Buy now

Liz Claiborne Stella 4 Poster Shoulder Bag

Liz Claiborne

Moms who love purses will be excited to unwrap this vibrant shoulder bag that’s right on time for warmer weather. The Stella 4 Poster Shoulder Bag is crafted from pebbled faux leather and is embellished with gold-tone hardware for added details. Most importantly, the interior is super functional. It features zip pockets that help keep items organized and contained.

A reviewer named the bag “summer bright.” They also said, “I wasn’t looking for anything and then stumbled upon this bright yellow handbag. I love it. The color is bright and happy. Perfect for summer!”

Stella 4 Poster Shoulder Bag $49.00 Buy now

New View Plush Star Dream On Tabletop Frame

New View

Even though you might think it’s cheesy, all moms love receiving gifts to store memories. This wooden photo frame has a hand-painted look that makes a great addition to any photo frame collection.

Tabletop Frame $11.99 Buy now

Liz Claiborne Cool and Calm 2-pc. Short Sleeve Capri Pajama Set

Liz Claiborne

Do you have a mom on your shopping list that loves pajamas? If yes, make sure she has a pair of these super-soft ones in her drawers. This Liz Claiborne jersey set comes in five different patterns and is moisture-wicking and super breathable.

These are the “softest ever!” one reviewer exclaimed. “Omg! I so love these Liz Claiborne PJ sets! They are the softest, most kinda silky pjs I’ve ever owned! They will be perfect for those hot summer days. I got a peachy color, and they are just so pretty…I think they run a little larger but not enough to make a huge difference, for I will be wearing them!” they added.

2-pc. Short Sleeve Capri Pajama Set $42.00 Buy now

Linden Street Knit Tassel Throw

Linden

No matter the season, you can never have too many throw blankets. If you’re stumped on what to gift this Mother’s Day, keep it simple and wrap up one of these blankets. They have a beautiful woven design and are finished with tassels. The throw is available in seven colors, including Chalk Beige and Oxide Gray.

One wrote, “perfect throw and magnificent color. I bought this throw online for my sofa because it was lightweight, according to the description. When it arrived, OMG! Absolutely Gorgeous! I’m so happy, I immediately washed it on gently and dried it, and it’s so perfect. I love, love, love the color.”

Knit Tassel Throw $34.99 Buy now

