It’s pretty well-recognized that your hands and neck can give away your age no matter how well you try to hide it on your face. But your lips and the surrounding area can also be pretty telling, especially when you try putting on lipstick. After all, nobody loves dealing with lipstick feathering or having the product settle into lines. If you’re looking for a treatment that can help with vertical lip lines or laugh lines, we have just the thing you need. Plus, you can even snag one for 25% off right now!

Dermelect, a clean beauty brand that specializes in “age-defying” skincare treatments, has a professional strength anti-aging treatment that specifically targets the area around your mouth and deals with vertical lip lines, laugh lines, and upper lip discoloration. According to the brand, it “fills and softens the look of lip lines” and even includes ingredients that help brighten the skin and boost collagen. If you aren’t in love with the way your lips and the surrounding area look right now, the Smooth Upper Lip Professional treatment is a must-have. Apparently it’s so good, Dermelect claims it makes an “excellent complement to invasive fillers or injections.”

Best part is, the brand is currently running a Mother’s Day promo where you can save 25% off your purchase of $60. All you have to do is enter the code MOMDAY at checkout.

Dermelect shoppers can’t get enough of the Smooth Upper Lip Professional Treatment, and it really shows through the numerous five-star reviews. As one shopper over 60 wrote, “It works! I haven’t felt the need to get filler since I’ve used this product. My skin is smoother and more supple. I get mistaken for being in my forties and I am 65!”

Another shopper in their 70s was so impressed with the results, they’re already on their second tube. “Smooth Upper Lip is a great product,” they wrote. “I’m on my second tube and I think it makes a difference. I turned 70 in April and do not have much damage in this area, however I want all the help I can get. I don’t have fillers or threads and have used quality skincare products along with guarding against the sun. I like it and believe it helps.”

One reviewer wrote that this product will have you saying, "bye bye to looking older than you feel." They said, "Love, love, love. The vertical lines around my lips that I 'thought' I had to live with are so much less noticeable now, and I've only been using this product about a month."

