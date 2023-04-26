Martha Stewart’s New Comfy Skechers Line Is Nearly Sold Out Everywhere — Here’s Where to Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From tasty recipes to home decor tips and beauty finds, Martha Stewart is always there to make our lives easier in some way. If you’re looking for a brand-new pair of shoes to keep your feet happy all season long, Stewart’s got you covered. The multi-hyphenate partnered with Skechers to bring fans a new line of ultra-comfortable shoes. The Martha Stewart x Skechers collaboration is filled with practical, all-day footwear that’s an absolute treat for our feet. It features sneakers, sandals, and wedges that come in complementary shades. And the best part? All you have to do is easily step in and go.

If that sounds amazing, you wouldn’t be wrong. The collection is so popular, it’s nearly sold out everywhere. Luckily, we’ve found a few remaining styles still available on Zappos right now. Yes, they’re even fully stocked too! If you ask us, we wouldn’t waste a second on checking this new release out. They offer supreme cushioning, roomy fit, and a timeless design. Even better, the slip-on shoes sport a mesh material that makes them super breathable too.

If you ask us, Stewart seems to know what she’s doing when it comes to everyday shoes. After all, she lives a busy lifestyle, so it’s no surprise she designed these hands-free shoes. And if you love a comfy pair in your wardrobe, then don’t wait to snag this style. Head to Zappos to check out Sketcher’s Martha Stewart Collection before they’re gone!

Skechers Martha Stewart Collection – D’LUX WALKER

Image: Skechers.

Casual shoes are always essential in shoe collections. So, try these Martha Stewart-approved ones that will be your new favorite. The D’Lux Walker style features a sock-like comfort that we bet you’ll never want to take off.

Martha Stewart Collection – D’LUX WALKER $82.95 Buy now

Martha Stewart Collection – Slip-Ins

Image: Skechers.

Keep your feet comfy all day with these slip-ins. Available in either a blush or black shade, these Skechers sneakers won't disappoint in style or comfort wherever you go.

Martha Stewart Collection – Slip-Ins $91.95 Buy now

Martha Stewart Collection – Pier Lite Slip-On

Image: Skechers.

Looking for a shoe that stands out among your various pairs? Check out the Pier Lite Slip-On that features dazzling, rhinestone detailing all over along with a platform heel.

Martha Stewart Collection – Pier Lite Slip-On $77 Buy now

