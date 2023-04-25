Julianne Moore Can’t Get Enough of This Dewy J-Beauty Sunscreen That Feels Like a Second Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to beauty routines, a multi-award-winning actress must have a few noteworthy faves, right? After all, they have to look their best in front of a camera, not to mention, the red carpet. And if you’re like us, we love knowing which products make their skin look so good. Recently, actress Julianne Moore revealed on Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series her everyday products that keep her skin healthy. And the one product that she can’t get enough of? Well, that’s a gentle sunscreen from a J-Beauty brand. Moore shares that her “new favorite” sunscreen is Bioré’s UV Aqua Rich Watery SPF 50. Apparently, shoppers are just as obsessed with this affordable sunscreen. It’s selling out fast on Amazon, for good reason.

Julianne Moore’s go-to sunscreen won’t disappoint, especially if you have sensitive skin. It prevents uneven application and gently protects sensitive skin from sun damage. Plus, you won’t have to apply Bioré’s UV Aqua Rich Watery Sunscreen multiple times. It stays on thanks to its waterproof formula, which makes it an ideal choice for the beach or pool this summer.

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Sunscreen

A reviewer even wrote that this sunscreen is a must-have all year round. “It works in every climate and season. It’s hydrating enough that I can wear it alone in the summer, and works just as well with a thicker moisturizer underneath it during the dryer winter months.”

And the best part is, this sunscreen has other skincare benefits. Along with offering a strong defense, the product also is super hydrating. It melts into the skin to deliver a dewy finish that lasts. Plus, its moisturizing properties also make it a great primer. Moore noted that this Bioré sunscreen works great under makeup.

But there’s one particular benefit that reviewers can’t stop raving about. According to reviewers, the Bioré sunscreen leaves “absolutely no white cast” on any skin tone. And that’s a winner in our routines!

So, start treating your skin this summer with a new sunscreen that’s A-lister approved. The Bioré’s UV Aqua Rich Watery Sunscreen is available to shop now on Amazon and it’s nearly 50% off on Stylevana.

