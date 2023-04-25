Shoppers in Their 70s Swear This Smoothing Moisturizer Is the Only Thing That ‘Ever Truly Made a Difference’ on Their Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are thousands of moisturizers and other skincare products out there that promise to “do it all,” from giving you a celeb-worthy glow to calming skin when it’s completely freaking out. Unfortunately, many of the products that claim to do it all can barely get one thing right. So, what makes a skincare product actually worth trying and investing in? If you ask us, products and brands that celebrities actually use and constantly rave about is definitely worth your attention. Even better when it’s a product beloved by shoppers. So when we came across Hanacure’s top-rated Nano Emulsion Moisturizer, we knew we struck gold.

Hanacure, the brand behind the All-in-One Facial Set used by Drew Barrymore, Demi Moore, and Kim Kardashian, has an “ultra-hydrating” moisturizer that’s said to make your skin “feel like magic.” According to the brand, it provides instant hydration and lasting moisture. It’s described as being lightweight and “designed to improve the appearance of your skin’s tone and texture.” It’s made peptides, squalane, sodium hyaluronate and “ruby of the forest” mushroom extract, which will help the skin completely absorb the product. Not only that, the moisturizer can help fight signs of aging including the appearance of wrinkles and any other skin damage.

IMAGE: Hanacure Hanacure

Hanacure Nano Emulsion Moisturizer $47 Buy now

Hanacure’s Nano Emulsion Moisturizer is one of the brand’s highly rated products, with a near-perfect five-star rating. Over 2,600 shoppers give it five stars and 100% would recommend it to a friend, as seen on the brand’s site. After reading through a first few pages of reviews, it’s not hard to see why.

As one shopper wrote, it’s absolutely amazing. “I don’t know how to properly describe this product but WOW,” they said. “It’s sheer, silky, makes your skin look like magic, primes makeup for this dewy beautiful finish, and so much more. It changes the look of your skin. Not sure exactly how it works so well but wow. In love!”

Another reviewer can’t get enough of the amazing results on their skin. They wrote, “I am 80-years-old and have used many products in my lifetime. The Hanacure mask and Nano Emulsion are the only two things that have ever really and truly made a difference. My friends all tell me I look 10 years younger. I will continue using it forever as it is my one extravagant purchase that makes me feel better than anything else I do for myself. My husband thinks it is great also.”

IMAGE: Hanacure Hanacure

Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set $110 Buy now

If you’re someone who layers face cream upon face cream, this product will save you the time, effort, and money. As one shopper wrote, “No need for 20 different face creams! This one product does it all. My face is so clear.” Related story Julianne Moore Can’t Get Enough of This Dewy J-Beauty Sunscreen That Feels Like a Second Skin

One shopper with lupus said the Nano Emulsion Moisturizer does exactly what’s advertised. “Works better than anything I have ever used,” they said. “I have lupus and periodically get a lupus butterfly rash. At 59, this product, the face wash, and one-week mask have made my skin better than it has ever been.”

While the product is a little on the pricier end starting at $47, numerous shoppers say it’s well worth it. “I just turned 37 and started to experience an aging face, drier skin, less glow and smile lines coming in,” said a reviewer. “This is my first real facial product investment. I thought it was expensive but its worth every penny. The moisturizer is absolutely amazing. It’s not greasy but moisturizing and works well with makeup. If you want tighter skin and a glow, trust me. Get this product and thank me later.”

If you want to see what the hype is all about, be sure to check out Hanacure’s Nano Emulsion Moisturizer and the rest of their top-tier skincare products today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: