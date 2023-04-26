This Best-Selling Orthopedic Dog Bed From Amazon Is Nearly 50% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If we could harness a cloud and bring it down to earth for our dogs to sleep on, then most pet parents would do so in a heartbeat. But unfortunately, the science is just not there to do so yet, so we’ll have to settle for more tangible things like the orthopedic dog bed from WNPETHOME that comes with a plush blanket. According to pet parents, it’s probably the closest thing our dogs can get to sleeping on a cloud and right now you can save nearly 50 percent when you grab it on Amazon today.

The WNPETHOME Orthopedic Dog Bed with Blanket is a plush-covered bed that is made with three-inch thick supportive egg crate foam that soothes your dog’s pressure points and increases airflow between the bed and your dog’s body, making this bed a good option for dogs who like to stay cozy but don’t love being hot. It’s also waterproof and chew-resistant.

This version of the bed also comes with a built-in blanket that makes the bed even cozier than the original model.

“My eleven-year-old Aussie mix loves this bed!” one pet parent wrote. “I bought it to replace a bed that I had bought from Amazon some time ago which was no longer available. I took a chance on this one and I’m glad I did. So did Sophie. She was on it seconds after I took it from the box … If you’re wondering if your dog (or cat) will love it, I’m pretty sure it’s a safe bet they will.”

Another added, “This bed is my dog’s best friend. Any time we are inside she is laying on it. Its cover is very easy to remove to wash. Our dog is outside on a farm all day and it doesn’t even seem to hold the smell that she brings in with her.”

Pick up this bed-and-blanket set while it’s marked down over 45 percent off and watch your dog breathe a sigh of relief as his muscles and joints are instantly soothed.

