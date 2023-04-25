Amazon Is Having a Pet Savings Event With Prime Day-Level Deals on Cat & Dog Supplies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

On May 2 through May 3, Amazon is hosting an event called Pet Day where pet parents can save big on toys, accessories, food, supplements, and more must-haves for their dogs and cats. But ahead of Pet Day, Amazon is offering some stellar savings to get shoppers amped up for the main event. And we found some of the best savings you can take advantage of before Pet Day kicks off.

The bestselling Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed is marked down over 40 percent right now during a pre-Pet Day Lightening Deal. The medium size is going for just $34 and features a high-density egg-crate foam base with a super plush bolster back that cradles pups’ heads and necks and gives them joint and muscle support where they need it most.

Save over 30 percent when you pick up the PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder during the pre-sale Amazon Pet Day event. This device lets you set specific times for feeding your cat through a smart phone app and even lets you select the amount of kibble served at each feeding. This feeder is a great option for pet parents who take short trips or aren’t at home for specific feeding times because it gives them piece of mind.

Keep an eye on what’s going on at home while you’re away with the MUBVIEW 2K Pet Camera. The two-pack is on sale for under $50 and allows you to live stream in 2K and get a 360-degree view of any room right from your phone. You can even turn on the cameras’ intelligent tracking mode to follow your dog or cat as they move around your space.

Anyone who has a cat knows that they love drinking from any source of running water, and the AONBOY Cat Water Fountain is designed specifically for that purpose. It comes with a four-part filtration system to ensure your cat’s drinking water is as clean as possible, a low-noise water pump and fountain, as well as a built-in LED light that makes it super easy for you to see the fountain’s water level. You can grab it now for just under $16.

In need of some new walking gear? The Fida Retractable Leash has over 33,000 five-star reviews from pet parents who love how durable, comfortable, and easy it is to use. It’s also incredibly affordable at just $15 for a medium-sized leash.

Give your at something to go crazy about with this five-piece catnip toy set from Legendog, which is 50 percent off ahead of Pet Day. Each toy is made with durable cotton linen and stuffed with natural catnip. Plus, the slight elongated shape of these toys make them perfect for kicking. You can grab the set of five toys for just $8.

Treat your pet now and then later during Amazon’s Pet Day event — there are plenty of pet deals to take advantage of from now until May 2, and your dog or cat will definitely thank you!

