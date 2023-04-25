Martha Stewart Opts for This Cult-Fave Lip Liner Over Lipstick To Give Her the “Perfect Pout” That Lasts All Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart may be a lifestyle expert, but her selfie skills are pretty impressive too. From her Instagram to her viral TikTok videos, the businesswoman and TV personality star is always camera-ready. After all, she has a flawless beauty routine filled with products that make her look so good. When it comes to achieving the perfect pout, Stewart only uses one product — no, it’s not lipstick.

Stewart’s go-to for her lips is Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat, a cult-fave lip liner that’s sold every 10 seconds around the world. According to an interview with makeup artist Daisy Toye, she covers Stewart’s entire mouth with this product. And no doubt, it looks absolutely stunning.

Lip Cheat from Charlotte Tilbury is one of the most coveted lip liners among beauty lovers. It delivers a fuller-looking lip that lasts all day. On top of that, the waterproof formula lets it apply smoothly for at least six hours of wear with no smudging.

“I just absolutely love everything about this. The beautiful silky texture that just glides on your lips like butter,” said a reviewer. “One application lasts me a 14-hour shift. I’ve never had to reapply throughout the day.”

And its color is just as incredible! Stewart opts for the Lip Cheat in Pillowtalk, a nude-pink shade that matches the pink undertones of your lips. The $25 lip liner also comes in 16 other hues too, but shoppers agree that Stewart’s go-to color is universally flattering.

One reviewer called it the "perfect nude" while another said, "this lip liner is life." They added, "It is a perfect match to my natural lip color and it enhances my pout like no other liner I've ever tried. I wear it alone with just some lip balm on top as well as under my liquid lipsticks. It's a staple in my makeup arsenal now.

Even better, it promises to never dry out your lips. The Lip Cheat contains ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Beeswax, and Jojoba Seed Oil that make it extremely hydrating and soft on your mouth.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk definitely lives up to its hype. Other celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Amal Clooney, Penelope Cruz, Gwyneth Paltrow have been known to wear the same gorgeous shade on various occasions.

So, don’t wait to try out Martha Stewart’s favorite lip product now. Check it out now at Charlotte TIlbury, Sephora, or Nordstrom to enhance your pout today.

