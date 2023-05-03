This Early Memorial Day Mattress Sale Will Save You Up to $700 on Beautyrest, Sleepy’s, Sealy & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that April is over, it’s time for May’s Memorial Day deals. Even though the long holiday weekend isn’t until the end of the month, you can get a head start on shopping for things you’ve pushed off all year, like a new mattress. We get it, it isn’t a small buy. But luckily, Mattress Firm’s Memorial Day Sale offers a chance to save on some of the best mattress brands, including Beautyrest, Sleepy’s, Sealy, and Serta. Mattress Firm is known for its vast selection of brands and its low-price guarantee. They also offer a 120-night trial, so if you aren’t vibing with your new mattress, you can return it. If you ask us, that makes pulling the trigger on a bigger purchase way less overwhelming.

The early Memorial Day sale runs from May 3 until June 6 and gives you a chance to save on select king-sized mattresses that would otherwise cost a small fortune. Some beds you can save on include the Sleepy’s Hybrid 14″ Plush Mattress, a perfect match for side sleepers, and the Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Plush 11.75″ Mattress, which offers a cloud-like feel that supports pressure points (think: the hips, back, and shoulders). The best part: When you shop the sale, if you spend $899 or more on a queen or $1,299 or more on a king, you can earn a free adjustable base for your new mattress. Just use the code ELEVATE at checkout.

Not sure where to start on your hunt for a new bed? Ahead we’ve rounded up the best Mattress Firm Memorial Day sale picks:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Mattress Firm is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

$250 off: Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Norman 12″ Medium Mattress — King Size

Sealy Posturepedic

When it comes to shopping for a new mattress, you want one that supports your body and is so comfortable that you melt into it at the end of a long day. This pick from Sealy Posturepedic covers both requirements — it includes both coils and memory foam to provide a comfortable night’s sleep. Tend to get night sweats? The mattress wicks away moisture and also features the brand’s cooling technology to help keep you comfy. Sleep experts recommend this mattress for side, stomach, and back sleepers. So if you and your S.O. have different sleep styles, this could be a solid option.

One shopper who purchased the mattress said that it’s “supportive and comfy.” They also added, “Good back support! I’m primarily a side sleeper, but this mattress is the best of both worlds. I can sleep in any position, and the bed contours but still supports my body.”

Related story Oprah Winfrey Says Her Latest Book Club Pick Is 'One of the Best Books' She's Ever Read – & It's 10% Off Right Now

Hybrid Norman 12″ Medium Mattress $1,299.99 Buy now

$500 off: Serta iSeries Hybrid 1000 12″ Medium Mattress — King Size

Serta

If you’re seeking a new mattress that isn’t too firm, we have a great option for you. The Hybrid 1000 12″ Medium Mattress has the best balance between firm and soft and offers multiple memory foam layers. Serta’s combination of high-performance fibers, max cold cover, and carbon fiber memory foam work simultaneously together to keep you cool and comfortable as you sleep. The mattress also adjusts to your curves thanks to its Hybrid Support System and BestEdge Foam Encasement, which work together to stave off aches and pains as you move throughout the night.

“I replaced my Nectar mattress because it was too soft, and I had bad back/hip pain,” a reviewer wrote. “Tried a few mattresses and decided on the Serta iSeries and fully adjustable base. I slept so good the first night and woke up with no back or hip pain! So far, so good!”

Hybrid 1000 12″ Medium Mattress $1,899.99 Buy now

$700 off: Sleepy’s Hybrid 14″ Plush Mattress — King Size

Sleepy’s

Calling all side sleepers: This mattress is for you. If you’ve tested tons of picks and none keep you comfortable while you sleep, bring this one home while it’s on sale. The Hybrid 14″ Plush Mattress has a blend of memory foam and inner springs that give the bed a luxurious feel. Sleepy’s also includes an air-flow foam that provides pressure relief for achy joints. You also get a cool-to-the-touch cover that keeps the mattress from getting too hot while you sleep.

“This is the one you’ve been searching for!” a reviewer exclaimed. They also added, “This is the mattress you should buy for side sleepers. Back sleepers too. No more elbow pain. No more shoulder or neck pain. No more hip pain. No more waking up with numb arms, hands, or fingers. Seriously, I returned three mattresses before I fell in love with this one. My salesmen were extremely helpful and understanding. Your body literally sinks into this mattress where it needs to. At all the weight-bearing pressure points to keep your body aligned.”

Hybrid 14″ Plush Mattress $1,899.99 Buy now

$450 off: Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Firm 11″ Mattress — King Size

Beautyrest

As its name suggests, Beautyrest’s PressureSmart 2.0 Firm 11″ Mattress gives targeted support and 35% more pressure relief to hips, according to a study conducted by the brand. The bed has layers of CarbonBoost Foam and GelTouch Foam that add additional support and breathability.

One Mattress Firm shopper explained that “I love this mattress because it is supportive and comfortable. With this, I no longer like a thick mattress that is more than 11″ or a foam mattress that contains zero spring coils. I do enjoy the simplicity and effectiveness of this BeautyRest PressureSmart firm 11″ mattress.”

PressureSmart 2.0 Firm 11″ Mattress $1,399.99 Buy now

$400 off: Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Plush 11.75″ Mattress — King Size

Beautyrest

Love a soft mattress that still offers some support? The PressureSmart 2.0 Plush could be your perfect match. It’s similar to the PressureSmart 2.0 Firm 11″ Mattress, except it’s plusher, so it feels cushy when you lay on it. It has CarbonBoost Foam and GelTouch Foam for support and comfort and InfiniCool Plus Surface, which helps keep hot sleepers from overheating.

A happy shopper wrote, “I cannot say enough great things about this mattress. My husband and I are big, heavy-set folks, and we are looking for a firm mattress of quality. We tried the firm one first, and eventually, it started hurting our hips, so we went down a step to this one which was a medium plush. It’s firm enough to give solid support and just right on the plush to not sink in.”

PressureSmart 2.0 Plush 11.75″ Mattress $1,499.99 Buy now

Pro tip: If you need help selecting a new mattress, definitely check in with a Mattress Firm expert online or in-store. All Mattress Firm experts get over 200 hours of training, so they are knowledgeable about each mattress and can help you find your perfect match!

Before you go, shop some of our favorite items on Amazon below.