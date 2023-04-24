This $13 Face Oil Left Shoppers In Their 70s in Shock Over How ‘Luminous’ Their Skin Looked After Just One Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you have really dry skin, face oils can give you a nice boost of hydration in a way that using just moisturizers can’t. But if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, the idea of applying an oil on your face can be a little daunting. However, we can a face oil that actually works wonders for those with dry, sensitive skin. It’s a top-rated product on Amazon with thousands of five-star reviews, it’s less than $15, and it’s from a drugstore brand that celebs like Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, and Priyanka Chopra swear by.

The Burt’s Bees Facial Oil was made to nourish the skin, provide all-day hydration, and even help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of premature aging. According to the brand, the formula is clean and made with hydrating ingredients such as rosehip, jojoba, and primrose. It’s also made with essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants to help your skin achieve or maintain a youthful look.

While all of that is amazing in itself, the oil is on sale now for just $13 on Amazon. With Amazon, you never really know how long a product is going to stay in stock. So, we wouldn’t hesitate to add this to cart ASAP.

The Burt’s Bees Facial Oil has over 4,300 five-star reviews on Amazon. As one recent shopper wrote, they’ll “never use anything else” ever again. “I’ve been using this for months now, and put my moisturizer on top (I use Skin Food). I can really see a huge difference. I’m over 40 and it’s plumped my skin, hydrated me, and definitely had an effect on my face and neck. I’ve wasted my money in the past on so much stuff, but I’ll never use anything ever again. Burt’s Beed has actually changed my skin for the better.”

Another shopper had similar remarks on how much of a great value it was. “This is an amazing face oil,” they wrote. “I have spent upwards of $150 on stupid face oils that did NOTHING but break my face out. This is WAY better than expensive facial oils and is so affordable. It is non-irritating, gentle, and mild. It isn’t oily even though it’s an oil and the smell is lovely — not overpowering, just a mild rose scent.”

One reviewer with mature skin wrote, “My 70-year-old skin loves this. It’s simply a quality facial oil that doesn’t break my budget.” Another shopper in their 70s wrote, “Love this facial oil. It seeps into your face and doesn’t leave an oily residue, yet it moisturizes and leaves your face looking dewy. I’m 70, I don’t have wrinkles but I do have some puppet lines. I love the way this facial oil feels and how it makes my skin look younger.” Some shoppers even said the oil worked as fast as one week!

Right now, the Burt’s Bees Facial Oil is on sale at Amazon for $13. But if you want to save even more in the long run, you can save even more with Amazon’s Subscribe & Save Program. After trying it once, we’re sure you’ll want to take advantage of that deal.

