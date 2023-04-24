Costco Just Dropped New Kirkland Slides for Summer & They’re Under $15 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Flip-flops had their moment, and sandals will always be cute, but slides are the best shoes for summer right now. From the soft Pillow Slides to the comfy Crocs-style slides, there’s just something about this casual shoe that we can’t get enough of! Maybe it’s the way you can go from gym to grocery store without taking your socks off — or the way they easily slip off at the beach — but we are living for slides right now. And thankfully, Costco has them at a price that can’t be beat.

Instagram users @costcodealsonline and @costcodeals shared a joined post about the Kirkland slides available at Costco right now — for just $15!

“😶 ummm… YES PLEASE!” they wrote in the caption. “Kirkland Signature Unisex Logo Slide Are now available on Costco.com for $14.99 with shipping and handling included! ❤️ You definitely need this to finish your whole Kirkland Signature assemble!”

The slides are perfect for Costco aficionados, featuring the Kirkland Signature logo on the top of the all-black shoes. They are made with a cushioned footbed with a Velcro fit for a snug fit. They are very Costco’s-biggest-fan — but what’s wrong with that? Wearing big logos, a la early-‘00s style, is in now, so why not? Show your Costco love and enjoy a comfy shoe with these slides!

“This will go perfect with a Kirkland bucket hat 😎,” one person said. You’ll be the coolest person at the pool!

"If you aren't wearing these to the pool party, you are not getting into the party. 😤 Costco members only 🔥," someone else said.

Another wrote, “Well these are about to be sold out because I’m getting them! Lol.”

“That Costco DRIPPPP,” one person said.

Others loved how perfect these are for parents. “Daddest dad a live flip flops,” one person wrote. Someone else said, “Costco just hit us with some next level mom shit right here 😂.” Again, why not embrace your comfy mom or dad style? That’s a compliment as far as we’re concerned!

Grab these Kirkland slides before they sell out. If anyone teases you about them, just know that they are jealous of your fashion and your membership! (And remember that next time they ask to borrow your membership card!)

