From Leggings to TikTok’s Fave New Accessory, These Are the Best Lululemon Mother’s Day Gifts Starting at $12

Now that May is (almost) here, it’s time to start planning all of your Mother’s Day gifts. Sure, you can present Mom with a sentimental card and flowers, but nothing compares to prodcuts she will actually use. This year, head to Lululemon, where you can snag some of the best TikTok-approved items — from leggings to belt bags, there’s no shortage of gift ideas.

Whether you’re shopping for your partner, mother, grandma, aunt, or sister, Lululemon has a gift selection that every mom will be excited to receive. This year, gift her a pair of the brand’s best-selling leggings that are so buttery soft, she’ll live in them. Or, you can supply her with the viral belt bag that makes running around a breeze. Or, you can keep things simple with a stylish headband or tumbler that keeps her favorite on-the-go drinks cold.

Keep scrolling to see the best Lululemon Mother’s Day gifts.

Fly Away Tamer Headband

Lululemon

Gift mom this ultra-comfortable headband that keeps flyaways in place during workouts and running around. The headband is made from Luxtreme, a sweat-resistant fabric that has a four-way stretch.

It’s “perfect for fly away hairs,” a shopper said. “I prefer the wide band to the thin band during my hot classes to keep the hair off my face, and this does the job without slipping backward off my head, and does not give me a headache.”

Fly Away Tamer Headband in Laurel Green $12.00 Buy now

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28″

Lululemon

It’s no secret that Lululemon’s Align High-Rise Pant has the perfect fit, and these ones are no exception. The pants have a 28″ inch and include the brand’s Nulu fabric, which makes the leggings feel like butter against the skin. Related story Shoppers Are Saying Goodbye to Fillers & 'Looking Older Than You Feel’ Thanks to This Skin-Smoothing Treatment That's Now 25% Off

The leggings are so soft one reviewer asked, “am I naked?” They also added, “love these!! Super lightweight. I feel like I’m almost naked lol.”

Align High-Rise Pant in Pink Peony $98 — $118 Buy now

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon

Even if mom has plenty of belt bags, snag a new color that’s just in time for warmer weather. This one in powder blue will make a great addition to any mom’s collection. Not familiar with the bag? It provides a hands-free option to store essential belongings while on the go. It easily clips around the waist or chest (for a cross-body option) and has a lightweight design.

“The smaller 1L bag was the perfect size,” one happy shopper explained. “The material is great! You could easily clean with a wet wipe. The black is perfect. It goes with everything. I used it at my son’s soccer game, and it was perfect! It fits your phone, small wallet, keys, sanitizer, a small snack, etc.”

Everywhere Belt Bag in Powder Blue $38.00 Buy now

Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt

Lululemon

This cute skirt is designed for tennis and running, but any type of mom will love it. The skirt has a lightweight fit, made for warmer weather. It’s also lined and has mesh panels for extra ventilation.

One Lululemon reviewer said: “Aahhh this is the perfect tennis skirt – flirty and fun. I have a bigger butt, so I got the long one even though I’m 5’5, and it’s the perfect amount of coverage!”

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt in Blissful Blue $88.00 Buy now

Lululemon Back to Life Tumbler 24oz

Lululemon

This tumbler is perfect for bringing drinks on the go. It holds 24 ounces of liquid and has an easy-to-use flip straw. The tumbler is crafted with a double-wall design, which helps to keep it sweat-free.

One said: “I got the tumbler in sonic pink – such a cute color!! I haven’t had any issues with the tumbler leaking like others mentioned. It’s a nice size, and I’m a big fan of the built-in straw. Definitely happy with my purchase!”

Back to Life Tumbler 24oz $44.00 Buy now

