Shoppers Are Swapping Foundation for This French Drugstore Sunscreen That Makes Their Skin Look ‘Absolutely Perfect’

Now that the weather is heating up in most places, many of us will be spending more time outdoors. While we all know the importance of applying products with enough SPF to protect our skin, it’s easy to forget or just not apply any at all because you don’t love the way it feels. Fortunately, we came across a product that makes applying sunscreen super easy. In fact, shoppers love the way it makes their skin look and feel, they’re saying goodbye to their go-to- foundations!

Avéne, the French drugstore brand beloved by A-list celebs like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, has a high protection, mineral tinted compact that shoppers just can’t get enough of. It’s described by the brand as a “100% mineral filter sunscreen in a light, cream-to-powder formula.” It provides broad spectrum SPF 50 UVA/UVB protection, and contains ingredients such as titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and a power antioxidant that protects against environmental damage.

The Mineral Tinted Compact SPF 50 can be worn under foundation, or as an “alternative to makeup.” Like most Avène products, it was made to be gentle on sensitive skin. Judging by all the amazing reviews, it’s a product that does exactly what it says it will and more.

Avène’s Mineral Tinted Compact has a near-perfect, five-star rating from shoppers. Numerous reviewers raved over how convenient the product was. As one wrote, “The Mineral Tinted Compact is sooo convenient, I can carry it with me wherever I go and need to use it. I have very sensitive skin and can only use zinc oxide in a sunscreen. This fits the bill. Coverage is great and color is perfect. Will definitely buy again.”

Several shoppers love the way the product makes their skin look, it’s now replaced their foundation. “It smooths out my ruddy complexion without looking or feeling unhealthy,” one reviewer wrote. “Liquid foundation is a thing of the past. It’s like magic!”

Another fan of the product's coverage wrote, "I haven't used my foundation at all since I bought this product, because it has equal or almost better coverage than my regular foundation from MAC. Would 110% recommend the product to anyone with sensitive skin who's looking for coverage while being nice to their skin at the same time."

Avène’s Mineral Tinted Compact even works great for anyone with mature skin. As one shopper over 60 wrote, “I didn’t think this compact would be as good as it is. It gives a nice glow not too much coverage, which is good for me because of my age and some wrinkles (product does not settle in them). Would definitely purchase again!”

So, if you’re looking for a foundation-like product that has high sun protection and won’t irritate your sensitive skin, be sure to check out Avène’s Mineral Tinted Compact today.

