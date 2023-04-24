Etsy’s Top Home Decor Trends for 2023 Take Cues from Paris, Mermaids & Martha Stewart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking around your home thinking it could use a bit of a makeover, now’s the perfect time to do so. After all, spring is the season of new beginnings. So, why not spruce up your home a bit with new furniture and decor? Luckily, Etsy recently released a report on the Top Home Decor Trends in 2023.

While past trends have returned in popularity like dark wood furniture, other ones like sea-inspired accessories are completely new. Plus, the top-ranking concepts are influenced by styles from various places from France to ancient China. All of them are truly an eclectic mix of designs that will elevate your living space. Whether you typically follow home trends or not, there are even several traditional options that are universally appealing. Overall, it’s all about giving your home a new feel that makes you comfortable, happy, and flaunts your design skills.

So, get started with these top home decor trends that are likely to take over everywhere this year. We even compiled a few picks below that’ll make the shopping process a whole lot easier.

Dark Wood

Dark wood is a timeless decor that adds warmth and comfort to a space. Teak, walnut, and mahogany are among the styles that you should use in furniture or home accessories. Even Martha Stewart agrees that dark wood is going to be huge this year. According to Etsy, Stewart shared that “brown furniture is alive and well” and “what’s old is new again.”

Wood End Table

Image: Target.

Evie End Table – Christopher Knight Home $47.59 Buy now

Wooden Wall Vase for Flowers

Image: Etsy.

Wooden Wall Vase $39 Buy now

Parisian Interiors

Nothing says chic and elegant like a Parisian aesthetic. Shoppers who wish to feel like their home is fit for royalty should try this trend. Home decor items like gilded mirrors, ruffled duvet covers, marble accents, and oil paintings in ornate frames are popular this year.

French Linen Duvet Cover

Image: Etsy.

French Linen Duvet Cover $165.94 Buy now

Gold Crafted Mirror

Image: Anthropologie.

Luisa Hummingbird Mirror $398-$528 Buy now

Mermaidcore

From home to fashion and beauty, mermaids are the new obsession that’s on everyone’s radar. The dreamy aesthetic brings a younger and whimsical flair to the home. Its pastel hues, scalloped edges, bubbles, sea shells, and other sea-inspired decor is becoming a part of home interior trends. The most coveted items right now are scalloped runners, oyster shell ring dishes, mother-of-pearl trays, and bubble light fixtures. Related story This $13 Face Oil Left Shoppers In Their 70s in Shock Over How ‘Luminous’ Their Skin Looked After Just One Week

Pink Velvet Accent Chair

Image: DragonHill.

Pink Velvet Accent Chair $119.98 Buy now

Oyster Shell Ring Dish

Image: Etsy.

Pear White Oyster Shell Ring Dish $22 Buy now

Paper Lighting

The paper lighting trend takes notes from Ancient China. Originally dating back to then, paper lanterns emit a warm glow that makes the home feel more inviting. And the best part is, they come in so many different shapes and sizes to fit any space. According to Etsy, shoppers are specifically interested in hanging paper lanterns, rice paper lighting, and paper floor lamps.

Paper Origami Lamps

Image: Etsy.

Pumpkin Paper Origami Lamps $39.99+ Buy now

Color Changing Floor Lamp

Image: LightAccents.

Color Changing Floor Lamps $29.95 Buy now

Rugs With Personality

Statement rugs are making a comeback this year but in so many different ways. While bold colors and patterns are popular, their textures and sizes are also catching shoppers’ attention. Instead of a simple appearance, a rug that shows off your creativity but is still flattering to the overall decor is key. Check out handwoven rugs, custom rugs, colorful rugs, and wavy rugs that are trending now.

Peacock-Inspired Rug

Image: Ruggable.

Jonathan Adler Milano Peacock Rug $119 Buy now

Mustard Round Rug

Image: Etsy.

Mustard Round Rug $140.60+ Buy now

Vintage Patterns

Keep it retro when it comes to patterns in your home decor. Shoppers are feeling nostalgic for vintage floral prints with a modern twist. Embroidered botanical items, vintage wallpaper, floral home decor, and toile art are the top searched ideas.

Image: Target.

Floral Tassel Outdoor Throw Pillow Blush $30 Buy now

Ancient Indian Foral Tablecloth

Image: Etsy.

Tablecloth Cover $24.99+ Buy now

Jewelry for the Home

It’s not just our outfits that could use a glam touch. Home Decor in 2023 is all about the decorative details, especially those that sparkle. Those looking to elevate their house this way are interested in gemstone decor, suncatcher prism, unique wall hooks, and brass kitchen hardware.

Rose Quartz Decor Coaster

Image: Amazon.

Rose Quartz Decor Coasters $39.99 Buy now

Curtains Tieback

Image: Anthropologie.

Camella Mother-Of-Pearl Tieback $25.50 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: