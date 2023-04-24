This Inflatable Swimming Pool from Walmart Has Nearly Perfect Reviews & It’s On Sale for Under $70

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is just around the corner, and before long we’ll be melting like poor Olaf in the heat and humidity. You know all that “outdoor living” you’re planning on doing? It won’t seem as enticing when you’re sweating your face off. But, imagine if you could take a refreshing dip in the cool waters of your very own swimming pool. Sounds like heaven, right? While you may think that’s just a fantasy, you can actually make that dream a reality this summer for less than $70. Yep, Walmart has an amazing inflatable pool that is almost 40% right now!

Enjoy countless hours with family and friends outdoors this summer in this 12-foot-wide inflatable swimming pool on sale now at Walmart. Great for adults and kids alike, the 30-inch-high pool is deep enough to cool off, but shallow enough for most kids to stand. Easy to set up with no special tools required, and constructed with triply-ply material for puncture-resistant PVC, it is ready for water in as little as 10 minutes. This pool also comes with a cartridge filter pump for a clean swimming experience, giving the pool faster water circulation and improved filtration.

This backyard swimming pool has an impressive 4.8 star rating on Walmart.

“This is an AWESOME POOL…. my kids LOVE IT!!” raves one Walmart shopper, who says it is a great pool overall for the price. “Super easy set-up, big enough to have floats in it, and can actually swim and cool off in the hot summer months!”

Set up this pool on a flat, level area in your backyard, and get ready to live like you’re on vacation the entire summer. Then, when the weather cools down, simply drain the pool by attaching a garden hose to the drain plug to drain water away from the pool area. Disassembly of an inflatable pool is much easier than a rigid, steel-walled pool, and you can easily store the pool during the off-season.

“This pool is small but very fun for family with little kids,” wrote one reviewer on Walmart. “Our whole family can get in with circle floats and really enjoy the cool water on a hot day.” Related story Give Any Room in Your Home an Instant Upgrade With These Chic, TikTok-Famous Hooks That Are on Sale for Under $20

If your backyard doesn’t have a level area large enough for the 12-foot pool, there’s also a slightly smaller option at only 10 feet. Other than size, the only difference is that this pool doesn’t include a pump.

Ahhhhhhh, doesn’t a backyard swimming pool sound like the perfect addition for all fun this summer? We are already imagining lounging in the cool water, sipping on a refreshing drink, and soaking up the sun with our friends and family. Don’t miss out on the ultimate summer experience – get your inflatable pool today!