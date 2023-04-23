Demi Moore’s Silky & Shiny Long Hair Is Thanks to This Plum-Infused Shampoo That Shoppers Say Showed Results ‘After One Use’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we adore Demi Moore for her vulnerability and lovable movie roles, we’re also obsessed with her hair. The Inside Out author is all about breaking the stigma that you need to cut your hair when you get older. She’s proof that you can have fabulous, healthy, long hair at whatever age you want, and we finally found the secret to her luscious locks.

In a previous interview with People, Moore revealed that one of her go-to products for maintaining length and shine is the Kevin Murphy’s Hydrate Me Rinse. “When you have long hair, you need a [conditioning product] that’s not too heavy,” she said. “I love Kevin Murphy.”

The Kevin Murphy’s Hydrate Me Rinse is a hydrating and fast-acting shampoo-conditioner product that smooths your hair back to its healthy self. Made with Kakadu plum for its high concentration of vitamin C and shea butter for repairing hair follicles, this softening haircare staple is perfect for revitalizing natural and colored hair instantly.

Now, Moore isn’t the only one who adores this product. One shopper said they “got result in first day,” adding, “Magic. I can’t believe after 1 use my hair looks so shiny, healthy,. Smells amazing.” Another user added, “that “Lifetime of switching conditioners,” they “finally found THE ONE,” saying, “Are Kevin Murphy products pricey? Yes. Is this one worth it? Absolutely. A little goes a long way and it does wonders for my fine color treated hair that has some natural wave. I can air dry and go after using this.”

