This Kim Kardashian-Approved Brand’s $4 Lip Gloss With Over 30,000 Reviews Claims to Last for Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love a long-lasting lip gloss? Whether you want to take your every day look to the next level, or add a pop of color and shine to a formal outfit, you simply can’t go wrong with a good lip gloss. But among all the options out there, there’s one that claims to last for hours and hours. This Kim Kardashian-approved brand’s lip gloss is about to become your new beauty obsession — and it’s only $4 on Amazon.

Rimmel’s Stay Glossy Lip Gloss is the long-lasting lip gloss you’ve been waiting for. This lip lacquer goes on smooth and gives your lips a shiny, stunning finish. But that’s not all. Along with a gorgeous pop of color (which come in various shades) Rimmel’s Stay Glossy Lip Gloss lasts for up to six hours. Say goodbye to constant reapplication.

Image: Rimmel via Amazon

Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss $3.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

You might be thinking, “Can this lip gloss really last that long?” Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about their experience with Rimmel’s Stay Glossy Lip Gloss: “The price is more than reasonable for this lip gloss that lasts and lasts and lasts a long time. I use mine multiple times a day. One tube seems to last me many months. I’ll never be without this lip gloss. You want this lip gloss,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I absolutely love this [lip gloss] it’s shiny and sparkling and stays on a long time,” another shopper said in their glowing review. “When I tell you this gloss is perfect [it] really is. I ordered the pack of 2 clear glosses and they are long lasting and not sticky,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we don’t have any further questions. If you want a lip gloss that’ll give you a shiny smooth finish that’ll last, then Rimmel’s Stay Glossy Lip Gloss is the one for you!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Kim Kardashian Keeps Her Makeup Looking ‘Perfect’ Thanks to This $20 Moisturizer That She ‘Can't Live Without’