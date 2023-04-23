Blake Lively’s Go-To for Perfect Skin Is a ‘Holy Grail Foundation’ That Shoppers Call a ‘Miracle Worker’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s one quality we always aim to achieve in our beauty routine: flawless skin. Taking our natural beauty and amplifying it with the right makeup products makes such a difference, and it all starts with foundation. Among the options out there, one foundation is simply unassailable in its benefits and effects. Oh, and did we mention this foundation is a favorite of Blake Lively? Read on to learn more!

The Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation is about to become your new makeup obsession. This foundation moisturizes skin upon application. Not only will it smooth out your complication for a flawless base, it’ll give you the hydration your skin needs to last all day long. Along with being the perfect start to your makeup routine, you can feel good about using Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation on your face. It’s packed with SPF 15 to protect your skin from harmful UVs, and it’s perfect for a variety of skin types.

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation $49 Buy now

Lively isn’t the only one who’s been loving this foundation. Just read what shoppers had to say about the Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation: “I’m SO GLAD I bought this. I think I’ve finally found my Holy Grail foundation,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “This stuff is, dare I say, a miracle worker! Best foundation I’ve used in a LONG time. It’s light coverage but can be built up. It’s smoothing and doesn’t settle in my fine lines or pores. It doesn’t dry me out or look cakey…it’s everything I could ever ask for on my aging skin!”

Another shopper said, “This foundation is perfect. Just the right amount of coverage and feels weightless on your face. The colors they offer guarantee a perfect match.” And a third shopper wrote, “I can’t say enough great things about Light Wonder. I love the finish and the way it makes my skin look.” You can count us convinced. The Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation is bound to improve your makeup routine, so add this product to your regimen ASAP!