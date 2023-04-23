‘Sunkissed Girls’ In Their 50s Say This SPF Moisturizer From an Oprah-Loved Brand Is the ‘Best’ Face Product for Mature Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We want our skin to look as pampered and perfect as possible. And as we mature, it becomes an even greater priority to rejuvenate and revitalize our skin as much as possible. When it comes to moisturizer, there are so many options out there, it can feel overwhelming. But thanks to the one and only Oprah, we now know one moisturizer that returns skin to its most luminous look — and it’s available for $23 right now.

Dermalogica’s Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer will take your skincare routine to the next level. This Oprah Winfrey-loved brand’s moisturizer is ideal for normal, dry, and combination skin, and targets fine lines, dryness, and dehydration. Not only does this moisturizer firm and hydrate skin, it also contains a healthy dose of SPF 50, so your skin will be protected. Dermalogica’s Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer features a non-greasy formula that blends into the skin seamlessly, giving you a smooth, satisfactory finish.

We know $23 can feel like a major investment — especially for a moisturizer. But if you’re still skeptical, just check out what satisfied shoppers had to say about this miracle moisturizer: One shopper called this moisturizer “a sunkissed girl’s best friend,” writing, “I am over 50 and have always loved being out in the sun, playing tennis, bike riding, walking etc. Part of the reason my skin is still in good condition is I moisturize and wear sunscreen daily. I started using Age Smart Dynamic Skin Recovery a year ago and just love it. My skin really is smoother, firmer and healthier,” they said in their five-star review.

Another shopper said, “Love this SPF moisturizer! Goes on easy, leaves no ‘film,’ absorbs pretty quickly and has great for SPF coverage. Also can be worn under makeup easily. One of my favorite products from Dermalogica.” And a third wrote, “This is a great moisturizer with sunscreen. It feels very light and offers great sun protection.” Well, we don’t need any further convincing! If you’ve been searching for a moisturizer that does more than just restore your skin’s gorgeous glow, add the Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer to your cart ASAP.