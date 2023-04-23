Katie Holmes Uses This Sculpting Wand to Instantly Enhance Her Sharp Cheekbones

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever wanted the Hollywood beauty treatment? You’re not alone. While we can’t offer you a full team of hair and makeup professionals (though, we honestly wish we could), we’ve tracked down a few of our favorite celebs’ go-to products to get their every day look. Among them is Katie Holmes. The actress, director, and mom of one loves one particular Charlotte Tilbury product that really highlights her cheekbones, and you’re going to want to add this handy little tool to your makeup routine ASAP.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Contour Wand is a total game-changer when it comes to your beauty routine. According to Who What Wear, Holmes is a huge fan of this little enhancing tool, and for good reason. The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand delivers mega-watt cheekbones instantly. All you need is a quick and easy application of the wand, with the use of the brand-new cushion applicator, blend in the pigment to your skin, and voila! Cheekbones for days!

Image: Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand $42 Buy now

Holmes isn’t the only person who loves this product. Avid shoppers are loving the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand. If you’re not completely sold on this wand’s magic just read what shoppers have to say: “I was a bit hesitant to buy this because I don’t usually contour but my sister advised me and assured me I would like it. She was right. I love that it is easily applied and you can control how much and visible you want it to look. Soft feeling and wonderful quality,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This product is super easy to use, blends easily and doesn’t leave me feeling like I have drawn all over my face,” another shopper wrote. “I love this. I’m quite fair and have a lot of freckles on my cheeks. This product is the only one that looks natural on me, because it gives the color, but not the coverage or weird powder look,” a third shopper said.

“It actually looks like a real shadow on me. When I use this, I also don’t need to be scared to look weird outside, because it blends so well. If you’re new to contour products, this product is a MUST, because it is so easy.” Well, there you have it. Add the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand to your beauty regimen today, and see the difference for yourself! Related story Katie Holmes Reveals the One Thing She 'Always' Asks Her Daughter Suri to Do

