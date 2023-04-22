Shoppers Say This Paris Jackson-Approved Brand’s $8 Lip Treatment Has ‘Incredible Healing Power’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping our lips moisturized and happy is one of the biggest goals on our self-care list. When our lips look and feel softer, along with looking smooth and gorgeous, our days are instantly made. Now, shopping for the right lip treatments can be tiring, to say the least. One can be insanely expensive, one doesn’t feel right, and others wipe off your lips within an hour of applying. However, Burt’s Bees’ lip treatment may be just what we need.

Now, with celebrities like Blake Lively, Priyanka Chopra, Emmy Rossum, Selena Gomez, and Paris Jackson all adoring one brand, you know it’s gotta be good. And for a limited time, you can get their bestselling treatment on sale for only $8 right now!

The Burt’s Bees Lip Care Overnight Intensive Treatment is a long-lasting and restorative lip mask that’s perfect for leaving lips hydrated and full. Both long-lasting and fast-acting, this lip mask is beloved by thousands for reducing the look of fine lines, making your lips softer and smoother, along with conditioning them with ceramides and vitamin E.

Per the brand, when you apply this to your routine, it can provide you with hours of intense moisture. Along with that, over 80 percent of shoppers said it reduced the appearance of fine lines, and over 90 percent said their lips looked so much better!

One shopper couldn’t stop gushing about the product, saying it has “incredible healing power!” They added, “I used this along with other things to destroy a cold sore fast… I am amazed by this product, it actually makes your cold sore heal very fast. I put some on in between the other things & never had a big sore & it was gone in a couple of days.”

Another shopper added that it’s “perfect for chapped lips,” saying, “I’ve struggled with chapped lips for years without much relief. I usually use the Palmers chapstick during the day, which is a huge help but really wanted a night treatment as well. I used this for a few nights not expecting much, but within a week there was a huge difference. I no longer look like my lips are tearing apart and even apply a little bit in the morning at times to use as a gloss.”

