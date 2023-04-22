Shoppers Say These ‘Easy-to-Use’ $8 Sheets Keep Fruits & Vegetables Fresh Up to 4x Longer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love when our produce can last. But finding the best ways to keep the fresh fruits and veggies in our kitchen from going bad can sometimes seem nearly impossible. Where do you start to look? How do you know how effective a product is? Well, thanks to some avid Amazon shoppers, you don’t have to worry about those questions at all. We found some produce sheets that are about to become your new go-to kitchen essential, and they’re just $8 on Amazon.

FRESHPAPER Sheets are scientifically proven to keep your produce lasting up to four times longer. These food-saver sheets are 100% BPA-free, food-safe, chemical-free, and plastic-free. How do they help fruits and veggies last? FRESHPAPER Sheets are infused with organic botanicals that naturally extend the life of fresh produce. Each sheet works for up to a month, and one pack comes with eight sheets total — that’s a true bargain for just $8. All you have to do is take one sheet, place it among your produce (think a fruit bowl or a bag of greens) and let the FRESHPAPER Sheet do its work. This is such a unique find, and you can discover even more on Amazon’s Unique Finds page!

Image: The Freshglow Co. via Amazon

FRESHPAPER Sheets $8.60 on Amazon.com

If you’re a bit skeptical about this product, we hear you. Can FRESHPAPER Sheets really do all that? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about their experience with these kitchen favs: “These are so easy to use it’s incredible. My favorite use is with my cheeses. No mold,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review, adding their produce lasts “SO MUCH longer when I use these sheets as directed.”

Another shopper said, “I definitely have seen a difference when using the Freshpaper, both in the fridge and in our fruit bowls. And we eat a LOT of fresh fruits and vegetables, so any help we can get in keeping them fresher longer is a money saver.” And a third shopper wrote, “These papers really work! After throwing away too many berries due to mold, these papers kept them fresh until the last one was eaten. Saves money and waste!” There you have it! These FRESHPAPER Sheets are a total money-saver and great investment for the food you keep in your kitchen. So don’t hesitate, add this must-have item to your cart ASAP.

