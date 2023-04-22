Mature Shoppers Get ‘So Many Compliments’ When They Use This ‘Long-Lasting’ $6 Lip & Cheek Tint

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you find a beauty product that works, it can feel like a total game-changer for your makeup routine. And as we mature, sometimes we have to find new products that will accommodate our skin and bring out our natural beauty. Fortunately, there’s one lip and cheek tint shoppers are currently obsessed with that you’ll want to add to your beauty regimen ASAP — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is available for just $6.

ETUDE’s Dear Darling Water Lip & Cheek Tint is here to take your makeup routine to the next level. Whether you’re applying it as a blush or as a lip lacquer, you’re going to get fabulous results. ETUDE’s Dear Darling Water Lip & Cheek Tint is smudge-proof, kiss-proof, and absorbs into the skin upon application. With a variety of shades, you’ll be able to find your perfect match in no time.

Image: ETUDE via Amazon

ETUDE Dear Darling Water Lip & Cheek Tint $6.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s pretty safe to say we love all the fun features from the ETUDE Dear Darling Water Lip & Cheek Tint. But how well does it really work? Well, just take a gander at some of the glowing reviews this Amazon’s Choice selection received: One shopper wrote they’ve received “so many compliments on the color,” adding, “the price is great and I’ve had it for maybe over a month and I still have plenty, and I’ve gotten a lot of compliments.”

Another shopper wrote, “I love these! They are easy to use and long lasting… great quality!” And a third shopper’s five-star review said, “I love this lip tint so much. I use it as blush too and it’s stays on for so long. It gives that super nice rosey effect that you’re looking for. And I just feel so pretty using it.” If you’ve been looking for a simple, affordable way to revamp your makeup routine, then ETUDE’s Dear Darling Water Lip & Cheek Tint is perfect for you!

