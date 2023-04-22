Hilary Duff’s Secret to an Effortless Sun-Kissed Glow Is This Bronzing Moisturizer That’s on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever wonder how stars like Hilary Duff achieve that gorgeous, effortless glow? Well, the secret is officially out. If you think the How I Met Your Father star and mom of three is hitting a spray tan salon every day, think again. Duff is a major fan of one bronzing moisturizer that’s available just in time for spring and summer — and you’ll want to add it to your cart ASAP!

The Glow Gradual Tanning Moisturizer from Luna Bronze works some serious magic on your skin. This moisturizer gives you a beautiful, sun-kissed glow without the harmful effects of the sun, and who doesn’t love that? The Glow Gradual Tanning Moisturizer features all natural ingredients and a dual-benefit formula so you can nourish your skin while giving yourself a tan. Once you start using this moisturizer, not only will your skin feel hydrated, you’ll start to see a natural tan develop.

Duff has been using the Glow Gradual Tanning Moisturizer from Luna Bronze for a few years now, according to People. But she’s not the only one who’s loving it. Just read what other satisfied shoppers had to say about this miracle-working product: “First of all it smells so good! It moisturisers the skin really well and helps to maintain my tan. Would definitely recommend this product,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Another amazing tanning product from Luna Bronze,” another shopper said, adding this moisturizer “leaves my skin feeling silky smooth and soft after each use.” A third shopper even said, “This gradual tanner is amazing definitely my new fav it dries super quick not a greasey feeling left on skin, the smell is really nice and subtle and the moisturizeration is so good skin looks and feels amazing and hydrated great natural looking tan!” And there you have it! If you’ve been looking for a moisturizer to elevate your skincare routine, the Glow Gradual Tanning Moisturizer from Luna Bronze is the perfect one for you!