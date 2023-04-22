Shoppers Are Waking Up to a ‘Beautiful, Soft Tanned Glow’ Thanks to This $14 Obsession-Worthy Bronzing Serum That Had a 10,000-Person Waitlist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you know what we love more than skincare products that work? Skincare products that work overnight. If there’s a serum or moisturizer we can apply at nighttime and see all the benefits in the morning, we’re so there. And there’s one serum that actually does just that. Now that spring is here and summer is just around the corner, this serum promises to deliver a golden glow overnight — and it can be yours for just $14.

The Good Night Face Bronzing Serum from Luna Bronze redefines beauty sleep. This serum helps you achieve a beautiful, natural-looking sunless tan overnight. How does it do that, exactly? Well, thanks to native extracts from Australia, these tiny tanning drops contain a natural tanning active that works to provide an effortless, radiant bronze overnight. Not only will you get a healthy, bright glow from this serum, you’ll also receive a dose of hydration and nourishment — all in this little .17 fl oz. bottle! This product doesn’t just make your skin feel good, you can also rest assured that you’re using a product made with a lot of thought and care. The Good Night Face Bronzing Serum is vegan and cruelty free.

While this tiny bottle seems to do a lot for your skin, we can’t help but wonder if it really works. That’s where the glowing reviews from satisfied shoppers come in: “I stumbled upon Luna Bronze on Instagram and fell in love with the ingredients in the night serum,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “I found the magical drop number for me is 4 drops and I get a beautiful, soft tanned glow. No orange whatsoever or streaks!”

Another shopper said, “Love how subtle and easy this serum works! I also have very sensitive skin and it didn’t break me out!” And a third shopper wrote, “I’m obsessed! It’s so easy to apply and completely streak free! It doesn’t make me break out and gives me a confident glow that’s not orange!” Well, you can count us convinced. Let this serum work its magic while you sleep — buy your own bottle of Good Night Face Bronzing Serum from Luna Bronze today!

