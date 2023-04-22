Mature Shoppers ‘Noticed a Difference in 48 Hours’ After Using This Helen Mirren-Loved Brand’s $15 Plumping Moisturizer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s an affordable way we can take our skincare routine to the next level, you know we’re bound to take advantage of it. Taking that extra step to moisturize your skin at night is so important, and as we mature, it becomes a top priority and healthy habit to maintain. It’s no wonder, then, that shoppers are obsessing over one particular moisturizer from the brand Dame Helen Mirren absolutely adores — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is available to order for just $15.

L’Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Collagen Expert Night Moisturizer has been climbing the Amazon charts, and for good reason. This nighttime moisturizer is designed with mature skin in mind. The face cream is made with powerful Collagen Peptides and Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to help retighten, rehydrate, and redensify mature skin. L’Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Collagen Expert Night Moisturizer is non-greasy and super lightweight, working in tandem with your skin to firm your face and give you a positively gorgeous glow. Even if you have sensitive skin, you can trust that this allergy tested moisturizer will give you all the benefits you’ve been searching for.

Image: L’Oréal via Amazon

Now, it’s more than enough for us that Dame Helen Mirren is a fan of this particular brand. But what’s really convinced us that this nightly face cream is an absolute must-have are the glowing reviews from satisfied shoppers: One person wrote they “noticed a difference in 48 [hours],” writing how the cream “moisturizes very well.” Another shopper said, “I really like this product! Finally, I’ve found one that doesn’t cost a fortune and actually moisturizes!”

And a third shopper wrote, “I’ll be 76 on my next birthday — and I’m a minimalist when it comes to using products for skin. This is the only product I use…and I have almost no wrinkles or aging lines on my face and neck.” There’s really no better vote of confidence than what these shoppers are saying about L’Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Collagen Expert Night Moisturizer. If you want to wake up to stunning skin, then this face cream is the one for you!

