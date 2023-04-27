The 5 Best Surprising Finds at JCPenney Include Prabal Gurung Dresses, Olympian-Designed Swimwear & TikTok-Viral Beauty Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you shop at JCPenney regularly and are looking for new finds or just curious if the store carries anything you and your family will like, you’ve come to the right place. The retailer has been a leading department store for decades, offering everything from TikTok-viral beauty products to exclusive designs from companies like Prabal Gurung and Sports Illustrated. They also have a great selection of options from your family’s favorite brands, like Arizona and Levi.

But what we love the most about the store is its focus on important things like size inclusivity and budget-friendly fashion. In fact, they actually have a ton of surprising finds across all categories for less than $100—and we’ve rounded up some of our favorites right here.

Ready to shop? Keep reading to see the best things to buy at JCPenney.

Prabal Gurung for JCPenney Short Sleeve Floral Shirt Dress

Prabal Gurung for JCPenney

Now that it’s almost summer, it’s time to grab a new dress or two for outdoor brunches, baby showers, and other special occasions. This one from Prabal Gurung for JCPenney comes in sizes XS – 3X and has the prettiest print and a breezy, flowy silhouette. It has a comfortable midi-length design and is crafted with cotton and spandex for a feel that’s soft to the touch.

One shopper labeled this pick as a “lovely summer dress.” They also added, “Lovely style and print. The material is perfect for southern summers. The bodice fits great!”

Short Sleeve Floral Shirt Dress $47.99

Missy Franklin for Sports Illustrated Checked One Piece Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated

If you love sporty and stylish swimsuits, don’t miss out on this one from Sports Illustrated’s exclusive limited-edition capsule collection with Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin. The suit has a fun print on the top and a cutout middle for added interest. It also comes with removable cups and adjustable straps so you can customize your fit. It’s available in S, M, L, and XL, which the brand recommends for sizes 16 and 18. Related story Kosas Is Having a ‘Goodbye’ 50% Off Sale for This Gwyneth Paltrow & Olivia Wilde-Loved Lipstick & You’ll Want to Act Fast

Checked One Piece Swimsuit $83.99

Revlon One-Step Volumizer & Dryer

Revlon

Ok, guys: In terms of beauty products, this is, hands down, one of the best things to buy at JCPenney! Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer and Dryer has been a viral beauty product on TikTok forever. The brush dries and smooths hair in less time than a traditional hair dryer. And thanks to the tool’s round design, you can get a salon-quality blowout in your own bathroom.

“I absolutely am ecstatic about this hair brush curler,” one shopper wrote. “I have flat hair and don’t know how to curl my hair, this product makes it so easy for my hair to get the volume, I feel like I just walked out of the hair salon. It has so much bounce and feels softer,” they added.

One-Step Volumizer & Dryer $59.99

Prabal Gurung for JCPenney Strapless Midi Fit + Flare Dress

Prabal Gurung for JCPenney

A stunning designer dress doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re looking for a strapless gown that is suitable for date nights or all of the upcoming summer weddings you RSVP’d to, add this one to your cart before it’s too late. The dress is fully lined, has a fit and flare silhouette, and is made with beautiful taffeta fabric. It also has a flattering ruched bodice and pockets, which never fail to come in handy! A dress similar to this would cost hundreds at other retailers, but at JCPenney, it’s only $55.

Strapless Midi Fit + Flare Dress $54.99

Pixi Beauty Beautifeye Brightening Eye Patches

Treating your under-eye area to some TLC isn’t selfish—it’s self-care. Luckily, if you need some new patches that help depuff, you can grab this set from JCPenney for $24. Pixi’s hydrogel patches are packed with vitamin C, licorice, and ginseng, which reduces darkness and dull skin and brightens the delicate skin under the eyes.

A happy shopper said, “Just wow for under eyes.” They also said, “I have only used these twice, but can not believe the difference they have made to my puffy under eyes. I keep them in the fridge, and they’re so cooling when you put them on.”

Brightening Eye Patches $24.00

